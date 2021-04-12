| 3.4°C Dublin

Byrne shows he is more than a Sexton lookalike with coming-of-age display

Tony Ward

Analysis

Ross Byrne was in outstanding form against Exeter Chiefs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ross Byrne was in outstanding form against Exeter Chiefs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Byrne was in outstanding form against Exeter Chiefs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Byrne was in outstanding form against Exeter Chiefs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In early 2013, I enjoyed the Sandy Park experience for the first time. For whatever reason I had never played in that part of the world.

I don’t exaggerate when I say I was taken in by everything that rugby in Devon, and in Exeter in particular, was aspiring to.

