Byrne shows he is more than a Sexton lookalike with coming-of-age display

In early 2013, I enjoyed the Sandy Park experience for the first time. For whatever reason I had never played in that part of the world.

I don’t exaggerate when I say I was taken in by everything that rugby in Devon, and in Exeter in particular, was aspiring to.

Bath and Bristol were the unquestioned strongholds in that neck of the woods but Exeter was growing and how.

Leinster came out on top that particular day and deservedly so but the impression was of a new-age club serious in its intent.

It was underpinned by an atmosphere of ‘professional friendliness’ if that is not too much of a contradiction in terms.

Here was a new-age rugby club, purpose-built, located just off the M5, but one with a vision and with the right way of going about its clear and obvious rugby ambition.

I was smitten and have remained so ever since. Much like Mark McCall at Saracens, in Rob Baxter they have a director of rugby who is sincere, knowledgeable and speaks with much humility but there the comparison between the Premiership clubs ends.

On Saturday, despite four wins from four in the only matches of consequence between the clubs, the undisputed PRO14 champions travelled to the home of the current European Cup holders with more than a little trepidation.

It was a fear well-founded as in the opening 10 minutes with 82 per cent possession and with Tom O’Flaherty in particular weaving menacing holes, the four-time European champions were on the rack.

But what followed was one of the great Leinster performances – one to rank with the very best by any Irish side in this great competition.

In terms of numbers, a 14-point deficit was followed by a 34-8 masterclass in the 70-plus minutes that followed.

No medals were handed out in the immediate aftermath and rest assured that will be the mantra from Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and the rest as the Top 14’s finest come into view.

Much like the performance at the RDS in the PRO14 final a fortnight before, this was a squad at the top of their game playing for each other. No finger pointing just down to earth hard graft underscored by collective courage and conviction.

By the half-hour mark the game was tied and by the break they were in front by six. The momentum shift was massive.

But as is so often the case the team fighting the tide benefits most from the half-time break, with Exeter starting the second half as they had the first by adding a further eight points early in the third quarter.

But when the going got really tough the tough, and this Leinster squad is loaded with characters of that ilk, really got going.

As against Munster a fortnight before, the entire squad called into action contributed.

It is unfair to single out individuals perhaps but it would be remiss not to highlight the roles played by Rónan Kelleher, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Ross Byrne and yet again Robbie Henshaw.

Henshaw was the official nominee for man of the match and while it is difficult to argue with that such was his level of performance, particularly without the ball, nonetheless I really did think van der Flier – much like Ruddock against Munster – did produce something special.

A different position I know, but I would liken his mature temperament in white heat to that of Conor Murray at his best.

Once Kelleher gets on top of his throwing in terms of lineout confidence – which he will – a bountiful Test career beckons.

His former St Michael’s school mate Ross Byrne was playing his 99th game for the province so hardly qualifies as a rookie yet such was the confidence and competence that he brought to the 10 position that I think it no exaggeration to state ‘Byrne the elder is coming of age’.

He was outstanding, not because he did the usual fix of slotting into the Sexton mode seamlessly but on this occasion, when it was really needed, he took it to another level.

He grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck as his own man and not as Sexton’s lookalike replacement.

A subtle difference to some but massive in mindset to the player himself and to those around him. He, along with van der Flier, Kelleher, Henshaw and Conan, was particularly outstanding and very definitely in the frame for man of the match.

We are only in April with a hard road to that fifth star still to climb and yet irrespective of provincial allegiance didn’t that Leinster performance at Sandy Park make you proud to be Irish?

NB: My personal highlight of the weekend came when French referee Alexandre Ruiz penalised Northampton scrum half Alex Mitchell in the opening minute of the match against Ulster for not adhering to the “use it” call. Allez Monsieur Ruiz.