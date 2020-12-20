Bristol end Connacht's Champions Cup hopes as Pat Lam masterminds win on return to the West

20 December 2020; Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam, left, and Bundee Aki of Connacht ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 2 match between Connacht and Bristol Bears at the Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It took a while to get going, but as soon as it did, Connacht and Bristol served up the Christmas cracker that had been expected, but that will come as scant consolation to Andy Friend, whose side came up short in Europe for the second week running.

Defeat to Racing meant that there was no margin for error at the Sportsground this evening, but Connacht were the architects of their own downfall, as their Heineken Champions Cup ambitions went up in smoke.

A sloppy set-piece coupled with several inaccuracies and poor discipline left the Westerners with too much to do, as Pat Lam returned to Galway and masterminded the downfall of his former side.

The game exploded into life either side of the break, and it was Connacht who paid the price, as Bundee Aki was given a costly yellow card just after Bristol had opened the scoring.

For all the talk of Lam, John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips' return to the Sportsground, it was former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne, who really came back to haunt Connacht.

The Carlow man's try helped Bristol outscore the hosts by four tries to two, as the Challenge Cup champions kept alive their hopes of making the quarter-final.

As was the case in Paris last weekend, Connacht's lineout struggled badly, and although Bristol's wasn't much better, the visitors did manage to open the scoring on the back of a set-piece that eventually fired.

By that stage, it had been a drab 34 minutes that was dominated more by the referee's whistle rather than the free-flowing rugby we had been hoping for.

Connacht's lineout woes were proving to be very costly, and that was exacerbated by Bristol getting the upper-hand at scrum time, with England tighthead Kyle Sinckler causing all sorts of problems.

We had to wait until the 24th minute for the first meaningful attack and once it arrived, Connacht were left with major regrets that they didn't take advantage.

Kieran Marmion made a clever darting break and found Alex Wootton, who was stopped short of the line by an excellent try-saving tackle from Callum Sheedy.

The hosts worked their way through the phases before Finlay Bealham played a lovely reverse pass out the back for Jack Carty, who in turn found John Porch, but the full-back was unable to exploit the space out wide.

Another sloppy lineout cost Connacht further field position shortly after, and they paid a heavy price, as Bristol went down the other end and eventually broke the deadlock.

Lam's men turned down a kickable three points and it proved to be a wise decision as Byrne crashed off following a powerful rolling maul.

Sheedy was off target with the conversion, but there was just about enough time left for Carty to cut the gap to 5-3 at the break, as the out-half kicked a penalty with the clock in the red.

Connacht's Bundee Aki leaves the field dejected after receiving a yellow card during the European Champions Cup match at Connacht Rugby Stadium, Galway. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Having steadied the ship, Connacht needed a positive start to the second-half, but instead they found themselves reduced to 14 men, as Bundee Aki was sent to the bin for pulling back Piers O'Conor.

Yet another lost lineout made matters worse, and while Dave Heffernan did come up with a crucial turnover, it only briefly stemmed the tide, as Bristol made the most of the extra man.

Nathan Hughes used all 126kg of his bulky frame to power through the defence and offloaded to Ed Holmes, who still had work to do to score.

Sheedy added the extras for a 12-3 lead and he repeated the trick three minutes later when Bristol hammered home their numerical advantage as O'Conor ran from deep for a second converted try in what was a rampant four-minute spell.

By the time Aki returned to the fray, his side had conceded 14 points, but they soon set about clawing their way back from 19-3 down.

Connacht pounded away at the Bristol wall, which crumbled under the pressure as Caolin Blade, who had only just come on, fired a bullet pass to his fellow replacement Tiernan O'Halloran to cross for a try which Carty converted.

Suddenly it was game on again and when Siale Piutau followed Aki to the bin for a late tackle on O'Halloran, Carty punished Bristol's indiscipline as he slotted a long-range penalty to make it a six-point game (13-19) with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Just as it looked to be too little too late, as 14-man Bristol did what Connacht were unable to, and secured the bonus point thanks to Ioan Lloyd's try in the corner, the home side hit back again.

A sweeping move saw Connacht manipulate the space on the edge, as the ball was quickly moved wide where O'Halloran put Porch over.

Carty snatched at the conversion, but at 24-18 down with four minutes left, there was still time left to complete what would have been a remarkable comeback.

It wasn't to be, however, as Sheedy added a late penalty, and although Connacht had a chance to grab a losing bonus point, they opted for the scrum, which back-fired, as they left empty handed and ended their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of this season's Champions Cup.

Connacht – J Porch; A Wootton (T O'Halloran 49), A Arnold, B Aki, M Healy (T Daly 70); J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 55); D Buckley (J Duggan 55), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 52), F Bealham (J Aungier 52); E Masterson, U Dillane; S Masterson (J Butler 49), C Oliver (C Prendergast 72), P Boyle (capt).

Bristol Bears – M Malins; S Naulago (N Adeolokun 70), P O'Conor, S Piutau (A Leiua 76), I Lloyd; C Sheedy, H Randall (T Kessel 79); J Woolmore (M Lahiff 60), B Byrne (W Capon 60), K Sinckler (J Afoa 54); D Attwood, E Holmes; S Luatua (capt) (J Joyce 70), B Earl, N Hughes (D Thomas 60).

REF – M Adamson (Scotland)

