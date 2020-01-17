Brent Pope: 'You can expect that Rhys Ruddock will have a point to prove this weekend'

At the moment Leinster are very nearly there with 24 points on the board, but they still need the win in Italy as there are still a few teams on 22 points that could overtake them should they lose. I know a lot of people will say that protecting an unbeaten record does not need to be the priority for this Leinster side, but I disagree.

Players and coaches all need goals and motivational tools and Cullen will have set out at the start of the year to produce the perfect season, namely being unbeaten in both competitions. At this stage that is exactly where they are at, 24 points from a maximum haul of 25 in Europe, and 10 wins from 10 in the Pro14. Unbeaten.

Cullen may look to make a couple of strategic changes, bringing in some players in that need game time.

Caelan Doris for Max Deegan is the easy one to call, because both players have been outstanding this season. The competitive nature of these two players has worked in producing Man of the Match displays by both when they get their chances.

Having to fight for their position each week has brought the best out in both players and to propelled them into the Irish squad.

There may also be an opportunity for veteran Leinster full-back Rob Kearney, given that the weather forecast is for a mucky weekend in Italy and Benetton are primarily a forward-based team.

Leinster can expect a tough test from a Benetton side that has proved to be sticky enough at home, where they beat Lyon and Northampton this campaign.

They are also one of the more competitive teams that have visited the RDS in recent seasons. Granted Benetton don't have anything tangible to play for, but after a few competitive seasons, culminating in their first ever appearance in the knockout stages of the Pro14 last year, they will focus on pride.

Leinster can expect a wrestle up front, where Benetton have a strong set-piece game, especially their line-out maul, where they have scored a lot of their tries this season.

Some Leinster players will be smarting over the announcement of Ireland's 35-man squad for the upcoming Six Nations campaign, most notably excellent flanker Rhys Ruddock.

Farrell has deservedly included the majority of Ruddock's loose-forward team-mates – Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan and Caelan Doris – but there is no room for Ruddock, a player who has captained both his province and his country with aplomb.

Ruddock can count himself unfortunate to miss out, based on current form alone. He is a virtual workhorse, a player that unselfishly allows others to shine.

He is generally at the heart of everything that Leinster do well, clearing out rucks, aggressively carrying ball and a rock in defence.

But, to me, his greatest quality that other players around him raise their game as well.

He is a quiet, affable man who has the respect of every player in the country, and sometimes that's the type of player you need in a squad, especially when you are selecting a lot of younger forwards.

You can expect that Ruddock will have a point to prove this weekend, so he would be the first name on the team sheet if I was Cullen.

Ruddock's experience and bulk will be needed to break down Benetton. It may take a half or so to get on top. Benetton will try to slow Leinster ball but Cullen will hopefully be able to replace players off the bench when the game opens up.

That would allow him give fringe players some much-needed European action, especially as the majority of Leinster's starting team will disappear into the Irish camp after this match.

Leinster to maintain their perfect record and to take top ranking into the quarter-finals. They are overwhelming favourites to add another star to their jersey for next season.

