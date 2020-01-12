Brendan Fanning: 'TMO decisions in Paris were a mystery - how can a huge European game be decided like that?'

Where will they be by the time, circa three seasons, the RDS and Sportsground change shape?

In the wake of their defeat by Toulouse, Andy Friend said the upgrade was central to Connacht’s development on and off the field. You can see where he’s coming from: over 8,000 were happy to troop up the College Road on another grim Galway day to see if their team could change through the gears faster than Toulouse. They couldn’t, but a poor run of form that sees them winless in the last four games didn’t cause a walkout. That there is a solid fanbase there now is inescapable. It has taken a long time to develop. Nourishing it is the challenge.

Their best chance of that is to raid Leinster, to supplement what they are growing locally. The word used by Leinster’s man of the match against Lyon, Max Deegan, was "never-ending" in describing the talent washing around the squad. You wouldn’t hold a young man to every syllable uttered in the gushing minutes just after the final whistle, but certainly there is no obvious reason for the stream to dry up. Rather the trick is to be obsessed with water quality – and never letting Stuart Lancaster off the premises.

As Munster ran out at La Défense to face Racing you would have struggled for commonality with Leinster. Their former players, men who had climbed the mountain and planted the flag, framed this as 'go hard or go home'’

Munster don’t enjoy Leinster’s demographic advantage. Neither can they punch with the same commercial power. And their boss hog, Johann van Graan, enjoys nothing like the status enjoyed by Lancaster in Leinster. So delivering in Paris was not just vital to survival in this season’s Champions Cup, but the brand – a powerful force long before Leinster sorted themselves out – badly needed the boost.

Intensity and accuracy gave them the platform for JJ Hanrahan to kick three penalties in a row. Munster of old, playing winning, cup rugby. When Jean Kleyn lost the plot on the restart to the third of those kicks, you could imagine laptops flying in the coaches' box.

Munster recovered though. They had worked themselves into a 22-20 lead early in the final quarter but looked very tired, lacking the grunt coming off the bench that Racing could summon. In those circumstances, you need something to go your way - like a decent call.

It is a mystery how two critical incidents in this game were made by decisions, if not in the dark, then in the half-light. Both of them involved Teddy Thomas, one in either half. For the first, referee Wayne Barnes needed to clarify if the ball had gone forward from Virimi Vakatawa in the build-up.

Barnes seemed frustrated by the shortage of angles. For the second there were two issues for Barnes: was Thomas onside when chasing the kick in behind Munster, and did he ground the ball correctly. He didn’t lose contact with the ball, but there was zero clarity on whether or not the ball had been grounded before the dead ball line.

So is there an issue with the camera angles in La Défense?

Was there a communications issue between the TMO and French TV who provided the pictures?

According to EPCR there were 10 camera angles available to the TMO in the Paris. But for the second Thomas try a spokesman said: "The camera positioned closest to the in-goal area did not have a suitable view of the dead ball line to assist the decision-making process."

Given the amount of money riding on this, it would be good to sort this kind of stuff in advance, wouldn’t it?

Ulster didn’t need cameras to verify their position. They are motoring well, but fell off the pace when in position to sort a losing bonus in Clermont. It wasn’t anywhere near as damaging as Munster’s defeat, and they will likely still finish on 21/22 points, but the challenge was to take something home from France, and they didn’t.

