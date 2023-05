Brute force proves unstoppable as La Rochelle weather early storm to do final double over Leo Cullen’s men

Skelton of La Rochelle is tackled by Ross Molony, left, and Tadhg Furlong of Leinster during the Heineken Champions Cup final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

This was like one of those stories you wrote in English class in school where the direction from the top of the class was to make sure you had a beginning, middle and end.