Brendan Fanning: How Leinster tore up the script to blast into Champions Cup decider

Jamison Gibson-Park and Dan Sheehan excel as Leo Cullen’s men impress when dealing with injury absences at their ease

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong celebrates a try by Josh van der Flier during their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final victory over Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Brendan Fanning

Has there been a semi-final in recent years where so many Leinster fans set out on the day like they were expecting rain and misery in equal measure? Not just showers, rather a downpour of disappointment at the hands of France’s five-star ambassadors who somehow the bookies had at 5/1 to win by a minimum of five points?