Brendan Fanning: Don't hold your breath on any decisive action from EPCR on ‘Tunnelgate’

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara celebrates after the Champions Cup final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin© SPORTSFILE

Brendan Fanning

You probably made a sharp intake of breath when you heard EPCR would be launching an investigation into whatever happened in the tunnel at half time in the Heineken Champions Cup final.