| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blues’ show in dismissing Chiefs ranks with their best days

Brendan Fanning

Leinster break open the lid of coffin and shift a heap of earth to resurrect themselves from early deficit

Rónan Kelleher tackled by Sam Simmonds. Picture by Ramsey Cardy. Expand
Leinster form a huddle following their side's victory over Exeter in yesterday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rónan Kelleher tackled by Sam Simmonds. Picture by Ramsey Cardy.

Rónan Kelleher tackled by Sam Simmonds. Picture by Ramsey Cardy.

Leinster form a huddle following their side's victory over Exeter in yesterday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster form a huddle following their side's victory over Exeter in yesterday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

/

Rónan Kelleher tackled by Sam Simmonds. Picture by Ramsey Cardy.

For a reference point you need go back only as far as last September and Leinster’s defeat at home by Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Everything Leinster have done since then has been set against the European journey. Win at Sandy Park yesterday and they would not only have disposed of the reigning champions, but done so against England’s best, and the last men standing in this competition from the Premiership.

Most Watched

Privacy