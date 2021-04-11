Blues’ show in dismissing Chiefs ranks with their best days

For a reference point you need go back only as far as last September and Leinster’s defeat at home by Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Everything Leinster have done since then has been set against the European journey. Win at Sandy Park yesterday and they would not only have disposed of the reigning champions, but done so against England’s best, and the last men standing in this competition from the Premiership.

For good measure Leinster had to break open the lid of the coffin and shift a heap of earth to resurrect themselves. So from 14 points down, to win by 12 — playing into a stiffening breeze in the second half — ranks with the best days Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have had in Europe.

There was a somewhat fraught feeling about this Leinster side pre-match. The needle is stuck on the track that tells us about the never-ending stream of talent running through Leinster ranks, but you couldn’t look at the list of the missing, contrast it with the strength of the Exeter selection, and not wonder would it end in tears.

En route to the finish line Leinster learned more about themselves, or maybe had reinforced things they already knew.

Ross Byrne is a case in point. Johnny Sexton was playing well when he had to go off for good on 28 minutes. He had survived a monumental hit from Dave Ewers with little apparent damage and continued to look for ways to get his team back into the game.

But when he left a few minutes later there was no drop in standard when Byrne came on. The replacement had a fine game, a tremendously reliable character in a tight corner. And this was asphyxiating.

Rugby is a stato’s delight: any number of metrics can be used to tell the story of a game, but in a collision sport it’s hard to put a price on positive carries.

Put together a sequence of them and the impact is enormous. For the defending team it’s physically draining. The effect on their morale is in the same vein. It’s like there is no way into the game, and sniffing around for openings is only going to get you a bloody nose.

Leinster were on the wrong end of this in the opening 10 minutes, yet on the right side of it in the last 10. Bad enough they couldn’t get any traction when they had the ball in that disastrous opening, worse again when Exeter’s experience was the direct opposite.

When a trend like that presents itself you don’t expect a dramatic swing, without the bench coming to the rescue. When the trend is topped off with a lead of 14-0 then it qualifies as a crisis. That’s when teams who fancy their chances produce something remarkable to change the pattern.

So the odds on Leinster carving out a half-time lead of six points, having been looking at a deficit of 14, would have got you the same price as a few of those no-hopers that rocked up to the starting line in Grand National earlier in the day.

Back-rowers Sam Simmonds, Ewers and Jacques Vermeulen were engaged in a three ball to see who could do the most damage to men in blue. Luke Cowan-Dickie was menacing.

The second-row combination of the Jonnys, Gray and Hill, looked like you would expect: a more athletic duo than Scott Fardy and Devin Toner, both of whom are on the downward slope of their careers.

This was Exeter’s fifth go at winning this fixture, and they were doing everything right.

They lost it because Leinster did very well to keep them out of their ‘22’, thanks to their kicking game, and the ability of Josh van der Flier and Rónan Kelleher to break up the rhythm of Exeter’s phase play was a head-wrecker for the home side.

They complemented it with a defensive game that managed to close the gaps offered to Tom O’Flaherty, who had skated over for those two early Exeter tries.

The Chiefs have a lot going for them, and you will find the following near the top end of that list: a frightening efficiency at the pick and jam game from short range; and — further out — a well-practised attack shape that uses deep runners to sit down defenders. It was the latter that was shortening Leinster’s defensive line to let O’Flaherty run amok.

With ball in hand Leinster had game-changers in Robbie Henshaw and Hugo Keenan, but match-winning intrusions from Jordan Larmour. The winger’s finishing for each of his two tries called for extraordinary accuracy under pressure. He delivered.

For James Lowe too there was more distance put between him and that Saracens performance seven months ago.

When Leinster were knee deep in trouble in the first quarter he gave them valuable go-forward. And whether going forward or back, Luke McGrath managed to look like he was enjoying what must have been a stress-fest.

Factor those elements on top of a strong set-piece performance where the scrum offered the chance of penalties — and almost as important a chance to eat up some time — and the lineout gave Exeter nothing. Its only black spot was the weak resistance put up to the home pack who mauled Ewers over with ease.

Coming at the start of the second half it must have alarmed Cullen and Lancaster.

Surely the half-time talk had touched on the bonus that would come from scoring first in the second half. To add that to the turnaround of the second quarter, where they had scored 13 uninterrupted points en route to the changing room, it could have killed off the home team.

Instead Leinster gave up that try, followed by three points off the tee, and had to go and win the game all over again. Inevitably that would involve escaping the wringer Exeter love to put their opponents through before bashing their way over the line. Around the 70-minute mark Leinster were faced with that critical phase.

Crack and their lead would likely have been reduced to two points. Hold firm and there was the prospect of some breathing space going around the final bend.

They got the air they wanted.