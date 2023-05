Ronan O’Gara is a master at selling his vision and what makes him special is his relationship with his players

‘O’Gara has been a case study in how to create the ultimate performance on the biggest day.’ Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

High performance sport is ruthless. In a week when there has been a huge debate in Irish sport about the positives and negatives of competition in underage Gaelic games, there is no doubt that in professional sport and elite rugby, the winner gets to write the script.