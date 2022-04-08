Ben Healy of Munster will start against Exeter in the first leg of their Champions Cup tie. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MUNSTER have been dealt a major double-blow ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 first-leg clash with Exeter after captain Peter O’Mahony and out-half Joey Carbery were ruled out with injury.

Both Ireland internationals are expected to be available for next week’s second leg, but the flanker has a hamstring issue and Carbery has a minor knee complaint that means neither will start at Sandy Park.

That means there’s a youthful look to the team picked by Johann van Graan this lunchtime, with Ben Healy starting at No 10 alongside Conor Murray.

Mike Haley, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo return to the back-three, while Chris Farrell partners Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell in the midfield.

Up front, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer are in the front-row, while Jean Kleyn is back to partner Fineen Wycherley in the engine room as captain Jack O’Donoghue is joined by John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen in an exciting back-row.

On the bench, van Graan has gone for a split of six forwards and two backs with Thomas Ahern in line for his European debut. The coach will hope for a big impact from Jason Jenkins and Jack O’Sullivan, while Craig Casey and Rory Scannell cover the backs.

Ulster, meanwhile, have named Ireland Sevens international Ben Moxham on the left-wing for their trip to Toulouse tomorrow afternoon.

Dan McFarland has named a strong side, with Iain Henderson as captain and Stuart McCloskey back in the midfield.

Exeter Chiefs team to face Munster (5.30, BT Sport): Stuart Hogg; Olly Woodburn, Henry Slade, Ian Whitten, Tom O’Flaherty; Joe Simmonds, Sam Maunder; Alex Hepburn, Jack Yeandle (capt), Harry Williams; Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner; Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Innard, Ben Moon, Patrick Schickerling, Jannes Kirsten, Richard Capstick, Jack Maunder, Harvey Skinner, Josh Hodge.

Munster team to face Exeter Chiefs: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.

Toulouse team to play Ulster (3.15, BT Sport): Thomas Ramos; Juan Cruz Mallia, Zack Holmes, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Rofrigue Neti, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri; Rory Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou; Rynardt Elstadt, Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros.

Replacements:Guillaume Cramont, Cyrille Baille, Charlie Faumuina, Richie Arnold, Anthony Jelonch, Alban Placines, Martin Page Relo, Sofiane Guitone.

Ulster team to play Toulouse: Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ben Moxham, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle.