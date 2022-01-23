Munster's Ben Healy is tackled by Wasps players Elliott Stooke, 4, and Tom Cruse during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

This was more like it from Munster who produced their most complete half of the season to dismiss a poor Wasps side and remind their Round of 16 opponents that this isn’t a place you want to visit with something on the line.

With Ben Healy pulling the strings brilliantly, Johann van Graan’s side made light of late changes to their team to over-power and out-play the English side.

Their reward is a third-place finish in Pool B and a two-legged knockout clash with either Exeter Chiefs or Sale Sharks. Win that and it’s a quarter-final against the winners of Ulster v Toulouse.

But, after shipping plenty of criticism for their attack in recent weeks, van Graan’s side turned on the style at times – with Simon Zebo and Jeremy Loughman coming into the team late and scoring tries.

With a crowd of 13,047 in situ after restrictions were lifted on Friday, Wasps were the perfect guests with a particularly generous approach within their own ’22 that fed into Munster’s momentum.

They'd beaten Leicester Tigers and Toulouse in the last two weekends, but Lee Blackett's side were sloppy here.

Munster’s approach play was excellent, but their visitors’ mistakes played a part that was summed up by Conor Murray’s opener when scrum-half Dan Robson knocked the ball out of Tadhg Beirne’s hand in the tackle and the ball bobbled up for his opposite number to score.

Having watched Jack Crowley star in the win over Castres last week, Ben Healy looked determined to make a point and after kicking the conversion he stepped up to the plate.

On the back of a brilliant Andrew Conway break, Healy kept the ball moving and a chip in behind put young out-half Charlie Atkinson in all sorts of bother.

He tried to run it out, but got hunted down and the Munster out-half was inches away from scoring.

Healy didn’t let it affect him, punishing Atkinson’s next error with a penalty as the Wasps No 10 flung a wild pass across his own ’22 and Jeremy Loughman forced the referee’s hand on the deck.

Munster were determined to play and Healy’s wide pass got them going inside their own half.

Conway’s chip ran into touch just short of a 50-22, but Peter O’Mahony won the ball back anyway and a clever Chris Farrell chip forced Robson to hack the ball out.

From the lineout, Healy launched a delicious chip over the top for Zebo to run on to the ball and score his first European try since returning from France.

Healy converted and then split the Wasps defence, finding Loughman on his shoulder but the prop didn’t protect the ball and Wasps could clear.

The away team finally managed to get a foot-hold in the game through their maul and Robson powered over from close-range to narrow the gap.

But, rather than build on that score they spilled the ball on the restart. Gavin Coombes made an outrageous carry from the base of the scrum, allowing Jack O’Donoghue to mark his 150th appearance with a try by going against the grain.

Healy made it 24-7 and although repeated offences around the maul saw Coombes ship a yellow card, Wasps couldn’t make their advantage count.

They weren’t helped by a long stoppage as flanker Thomas Young received treatment for a serious-looking injury and was stretchered off.

His side couldn’t generate momentum before the break and Munster went to the dressing-room with a 17-point lead.

Despite being down a man when play resumed, the hosts went after the bonus point with invention – earning a penalty which Healy kicked to the corner.

They didn’t get over at the first attempt, but a Wasps maul attempt gave them another go and, when Rory Scannell carried hard at the line, Loughman popped over.

Healy converted and Coombes returned with his team in a better position than when he went off.

Wasps just needed one point to make the last 16, but Robson picked up a yellow card for playing Murray at the ruck and with him went their chance.

From there on in, Munster held Wasps at arm’s length without ever really kicking on.

Conway thought he’d gotten a deserved try, but Jack Crowley’s pass was forward, but they iced the cake with a well-worked Zebo try with two minutes remaining after Atkinson was sent to the sin-bin for killing the ball.

Crowley converted from the touchline and, despite having nothing to play for, Munster kept coming well into injury time and Rory Scannell completed the rout with his side's sixth try.

Munster: M Haley (J Crowley 55-68); A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy (J Crowley 68), C Murray (C Casey 66); J Loughman (J Wycherley 59), D Barron (S Buckley 51), S Archer (J Ryan 59); J Kleyn (F Wycherley 59), T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt) (J Hodnett 70), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes (A Kendellen 59).

Wasps: A Crossdale; M Watson (R Porter 52), P Odogwu, M Le Bourgeois (S Spink 47), J Bassett; C Atkinson, D Robson (R Miller 62); T West (R Martinez 64), T Cruse (G Oghre 50), E Millar-Mills (P Scholtz 47); E Stooke, J Gaskell; B Shields (capt), T Young (B Morris 37), N Carr (T Cardall 68).

Referee: T Traunini (France).