Bealham sin-bin proves costly but late Carty drop goal salvages losing bonus point for Connacht at Leicester

For almost an hour of this enthralling contest, Connacht were feeling pretty good about life, only for Leicester to crank up the pressure at scrum time.

Ultimately, Connacht had no answer to the Tigers' power at the set-piece, as the game swung in their favour when Steve Borthwick replaced his entire front-row 11 minutes after the break.

With the scrum struggling. Finlay Bealham was yellow carded and by the time the Ireland tighthead returned from the bin, his side had conceded 14 points and lost their lead. That was that.

Connacht's desperate European record in England goes on, but Andy Friend will reflect on this bitterly disappointing defeat as one that got away.

Leaving Welford Road with a losing bonus point thanks to Jack Carty's last-gasp drop-goal was the least Connacht deserved for their efforts against the Premiership league leaders, whose unbeaten season goes on.

Connacht led 17-12 at the break, but they lost their way in the second-half, with veteran England tighthead Dan Cole coming off the bench to great effect.

Carty was once again instrumental to everything good about Connacht, as the out-half did his Ireland chances no harm at all with an 18-point haul.

After last week's bonus point win over Stade Francais, this was a much tougher assignment, but the losing bonus point could prove crucial further down the line.

Leicester brought ferocious line speed, but they were repeatedly pinged for being offside, with Carty punishing some of that early discipline by kicking a fourth minute penalty.

Connacht really should have extended their advantage, but they were unable to capitalise on a line break off a cracking set-piece move, before Leicester won a crucial turnover on their own line to snuff out further danger.

The hosts grew into the contest and having won a big scrum penalty, they kicked for the corner and came up with the opening try through hooker Nic Dolly, who made the most of Connacht falling asleep on the blindside.

Freddie Burns was unable to add the extras and he then missed a penalty to push Leicester further in front, only for Bryce Hegarty to get over for his side's second try after Connacht's defence was left scrambling following a Matt Scott break.

This time Burns was on target as Leicester took a 12-3 lead midway through the first-half.

Connacht could easily have crumbled, but they showed superb character to bounce back.

As he so often does, Bundee Aki provided the spark with a delightful offload for John Porch, who had run a stunning support line. The flying winger turned on the afterburners to score an excellent try.

Carty made no mistake with the conversion and just as it looked like Connacht would go into the break two points down, their talismanic out-half struck again.

This time Carty made the most of a loose Dan Kelly pass as he reacted quickest to grab the ball and run clear under the posts from well inside his own half.

Carty converted his own try to hand Connacht a hard fought 17-12 lead at the break.

A deliberate knock on from Leicester captain Ben Youngs gifted Carty a chance to extend the lead and he did just that with a penalty seven minutes after the restart.

Leicester were beginning to put the squeeze on Connacht up front, particularly at scrum-time. With Connacht camped in front of their own posts, they coughed up four scrum penalties, which saw Bealham binned having been deemed the guilty party.

The Tigers sensed blood and with a man advantage, Freddie Steward's try made their dominance count on the scoreboard, with Hegarty adding the extras to cut Connacht's lead to one point as we moved towards the hour mark.

It was looking ominous for Connacht, as Leicester began to pick holes in the defensive line. The 14-man Westerners were struggling and the Tigers picked them off again to secure the bonus point through Hosea Saumaki, with Hegarty again converting.

Leicester led 26-20 and with Connacht's scrum still creaking, Hegarty's 71st minute penalty left the visitors needing to pull off something special in the closing stages.

It didn't quite materialise, but there was enough time left for Carty to clip a drop goal between the posts with the last kick of the game. Time will tell how important that will be.

Leicester Tigers – B Hegarty; F Steward, M Scott, D Kelly, H Saumaki; F Burns (G Porter 51), B Youngs (capt) ( J van Poortvliet 66); N Leatigaga (J Whitcombe 51), N Dolly (J Montoya 51), J Heyes (D Cole 51); H Wells, E Snyman (C Green 56); G Martin (O Chessum 58), T Reffell (M van Staden 62), J Wiese.

Connacht – T O'Halloran (C Fitzgerald 66); J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wootton (D Kilgallen 75); J Carty (capt), K Marmion (C Blade, 66); M Burke (T Tuimauga 66), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 54), F Bealham (J Aungier 75); U Dillane, N Murray (L Fifita 66); C Prendergast (A Papali'i 66), C Oliver, J Butler (J Aungier 56-65).

REF – M Adamson (Scotland)