Bath v Leinster LIVE: Reigning champions looking to get title defence back on track at the Rec

Independent.ie

Leo Cullen's Leinster travel to the Rec looking to bounce back from the defeat to Toulouse in round two (kick-off 3.15pm).

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/champions-cup/bath-v-leinster-live-reigning-champions-looking-to-get-title-defence-back-on-track-at-the-rec-37606920.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37606919.ece/fc3ab/AUTOCROP/h342/JS.jpg