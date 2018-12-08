Bath v Leinster LIVE: Reigning champions looking to get title defence back on track at the Rec
Leo Cullen's Leinster travel to the Rec looking to bounce back from the defeat to Toulouse in round two (kick-off 3.15pm).
Who is your sportstar of the year?
Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.
Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.
Simply click here to register your vote
Online Editors
Related Content
- Cian Tracey: 'Leinster return to the Rec a very different beast'
- Sinéad Kissane: 'Devin sent'
- Brent Pope: 'The PRO14 has become slightly farcical and Leinster will receive their first test in a while against Bath'
- Champions Cup team news: Big guns return for Leinster while Joey Carbery and CJ Stander start for Munster
- Cullen expects Lancaster to remain with Leinster
- Legend Byrne goes back to his roots
- Victor Costello: Dangerous Bath one of the few sides capable of denting Leinster's European hopes
- 'Girvan knows how we play and how we think'