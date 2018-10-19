Bath demand replay of Champions Cup loss to Toulouse as club send letter to tournament organisers

Bath have reportedly written to the organisers of the Champions Cup demanding that their opening round defeat to Toulouse is replayed due to objections over the officiating.

Bath hosted the French giants at The Recreation Ground last Saturday in a match that saw the home side side blow the game in the closing moments after fullback Freddie Burns lost control of the ball over the line mid-celebration following a tackle from Maxime Medard.

However, according to The Times, Bath owner Bruce Craig is unhappy with how the game was refereed, chiefly that the match was brought to a close by Andrew Brace when the clock read 79.58 on TV screens at home.

Had play continued, Bath would have had a lineout deep in the Toulouse 22 after wing Cheslin Kolbe fumbled the ball into touch. Bath face an uphill struggle to qualify from their pool - which also includes Leinster and Wasps - and it is unlikely that the organisers would agree to stage a replay, which would be an unprecedented move.

"I think the game should be replayed and we will do what we can to get equity," Craig told The Times.

Bath are due to travel to Coventry to face Wasps in the Champions Cup tomorrow afternoon.

