Aviva Stadium to host the 2023 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals next May, replacing Tottenham's ground

Ross Molony celebrates Leinster's victory over Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) today announced that Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will host the 2023 Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals as a replacement for the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium, which was the original choice.

The two showpiece matches, representing the pinnacle of elite European club rugby, will take place at the home of Irish Rugby on Friday 19 May and Saturday 20 May 2023.

The 2023 Champions Cup final is returning to Dublin after a decade when RC Toulon defeated ASM Clermont Auvergne to lift the famous silverware for the first time in 2013.

Ticket sales for Dublin 2023 open with a priority window from Friday (20 May) enabling fans to secure their places and plan their weekend well in advance.

Fans can register for the priority window by signing up to ECPR’s newsletter The Offload and will then have access to a limited number of Golden Tickets – the best tickets at the best prices between Friday 20 May to Friday 27 May.

The 2023 finals were originally scheduled to be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; however, with the Premier League concluding later than usual due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in November and December, coupled with the impact of Rugby World Cup 2023 on the EPCR calendar, it was decided to select the Aviva Stadium as next season’s host venue.

And Heineken have confirmed they will continue as title sponsors of the Champions Cup, marking an extension of a long-standing association with Europe’s elite club competition.

Heineken’s close connection with the tournament spans nearly 30 years since rugby embraced professionalism in 1995 and the Heineken Champions Cup final has been staged three times previously at the Aviva Stadium, formerly Lansdowne Road.

This will be the first time for the Aviva to host the Challenge Cup, although it was played in Ireland previously at the RDS in 2013.

Niall Rynne, Chairman of the Aviva Stadium Board, commented: “We are delighted to be hosting the finals of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup. It is always one of the great weekends in European rugby.

"This will be the fourth time for Ireland to host the Heineken Champions Cup final and the second time for the Aviva Stadium to play host. The old Lansdowne Stadium was host in both 1999 and 2003, while the redeveloped Aviva Stadium held the final in 2013 when RC Toulon won the first of their three titles in a row."