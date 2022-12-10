| 2.3°C Dublin

As it happened - European Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Leinster

10 December 2022; Andrew Porter of Leinster scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Cameron Woki of Racing 92 during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match between Racing 92 and Leinster at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

10 December 2022; Andrew Porter of Leinster scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Cameron Woki of Racing 92 during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match between Racing 92 and Leinster at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

10 December 2022; Andrew Porter of Leinster scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Cameron Woki of Racing 92 during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match between Racing 92 and Leinster at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

10 December 2022; Andrew Porter of Leinster scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Cameron Woki of Racing 92 during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match between Racing 92 and Leinster at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

Rugby Newsletter

Sign up to 'The Collision' for a free weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy