As Munster continue to digest a familiar sense of disappointment in their yearning to dine at Europe’s top table once more, it might seem obvious to point towards Leinster as an example as they, in the oft-quoted phrase of their coach, return to zero.

Rather less obvious, perhaps, to trace a line through history back to 2006 to do so, when not only the rugby relationship between the pair was vastly different but so too the manner in which the sport was played.

Through parochial eyes, the middle of that decade was a glorious one for Munster Rugby but beyond the Guinness glow of success, the sport itself was cocooned in a morass of mediocrity, where daring and enterprise was suffocated by coaching and restrictive laws.

It is to Munster’s credit that they seized the moment and claimed their two European triumphs at this time, but it was clear then that any team with an ambition to illuminate their approach with any sense of ambition could not ultimately succeed.

Leinster were amongst this grouping, perennial pretenders but nothing more.

A remarkable sunny afternoon on the south of France in the spring of 2006 threatened to dramatically alter that script, not only in the stunning nature of the enterprising flair required to win – ironically another quarter-final against defending champions Toulouse.

But also in the nascent sense of a burgeoning support who witnessed the unforgettable occasion, a sense that this was a province finally emerging from the blinking eyes of professionalism, finally primed to take the next step towards the pinnacle of European rugby.

But it was merely a stunning mirage, their Lansdowne Road demise just a few short weeks later symbolising that the peak remained beyond their immediate grasp. Munster, a hardened competitive squad with the learned behaviour of a side who knew what it needed to win the competition – which they would do imminently – concocted a sweeping statement of aggressive nous on and off the field, smothering the blue hordes both in the stands and also on the field.

The message to Leinster, framed by the rugby landscape at the time, was simply expressed by their Australian scrum-half, Chris Whitaker.

“You can have all the flair you want but you won’t win anything without a sound defence,” he told us.

And so it was that when the sides would meet again – in another semi-final in 2009, at a Croke Park where their supporters gathered in much more force – a similarly resourced side repelled the red army on the field, too.

Prior to that win, a gritty, grim quarter-final win in the infamous ‘Bloodgate’ affair against Harlequins offered the antithesis of the type of rugby in which Leinster had typically sought expression but which now aptly suited the times.

They installed the necessary staff to render the change and instilled within the players the required mentality and aptitude to effect it.

Their first star would follow. They would not stand still in the next decade and now, as they plot a fifth title, they have demonstrated an ability to adapt to a constantly shifting sporting landscape, where enterprise and ambition are rewarded.

A glance at all four semi-finalists in Europe reveals a quartet who have all committed to a process where risk and reward may be finely balanced but without which it is impossible to claim the greatest club prizes.

Can Munster truly admit that they have been dedicated to this style for the months and years required to reach the standards required to be a European championship-winning side?

A brief roll call of uninspiring knockout successes in recent times provides the answer, as do the fitful attacking attempts last weekend; only one more successful burst could have prevented heartbreak against a fading French force.

But if a team is not innately possessed of the mindset and consistent application of learned behaviour to do so, it is almost impossible to simply command it at will.

It is scant consolation for Munster fans to know that their team are, belatedly, moving in the right direction after so many false dawns.