| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Approach of Europe’s top four shows the distance Munster still need to travel

David Kelly

comment

Munster's Damian de Allende, left, and Keith Earls after last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Van Graan Expand

Close

Munster's Damian de Allende, left, and Keith Earls after last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster's Damian de Allende, left, and Keith Earls after last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Van Graan

Van Graan

/

Munster's Damian de Allende, left, and Keith Earls after last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

As Munster continue to digest a familiar sense of disappointment in their yearning to dine at Europe’s top table once more, it might seem obvious to point towards Leinster as an example as they, in the oft-quoted phrase of their coach, return to zero.

Rather less obvious, perhaps, to trace a line through history back to 2006 to do so, when not only the rugby relationship between the pair was vastly different but so too the manner in which the sport was played.

Most Watched

Privacy