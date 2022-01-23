Andy Friend misses out on Connacht trip to Stade Francais after being named as Covid close contact

Connacht boss Andy Friend is absent from the sideline for today’s Champions League clash with Stade Francais after being named as a close contact of someone with a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

The Westerners had their spot in the knockout stages confirmed last Friday by the ECPR decision to cancel Toulouse’s tie with Cardiff but are hoping to finish the pool stage on a high in Paris.

Speaking before the game on Sunday afternoon, senior coach Pete Wilkins confirmed Friend was missing but insisted the leadership quality within the group could more than compensate for the absence of their head coach.

“I think where the group is at now, it is a natural involvement for them to drive standards and drive messaging for us’” he said.

“Obviously, Friendy is captain of the ship but at the same time we have the Jack Cartys, the Jarrad Butlers and Conor Olivers and all these guys have a voice in the group and in that sense it is business as usual for them.”