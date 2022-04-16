Andy Friend: ‘I don’t believe Leinster are better rugby players, they are better professionals’

Connacht head coach Andy Friend believes Leinster are 'better professionals' than his side, who came up well short in last night's Heineken Champions Cup second leg round of 16 clash.

Friend offered an honest, yet very blunt assessment of the major improvements his side need to make in the coming weeks, as Connacht face the prospect of their season petering out.

With only three URC games left, including the upcoming two in South Africa, Connacht face an uphill battle to make the play-offs.

Leinster ruthlessly exposed the large gap between two inter-pro rivals, and while Friend doesn't necessarily think Leo Cullen's men are better rugby players, he pointed to Connacht's preparation as a major sticking point.

"Yeah listen, I think if we're really honest with it, it's the way we conduct ourselves on a weekly basis,” Friend said after watching his side lose 56-20 at the Aviva Stadium.

"Sometimes we're really good in our prep and sometimes we're really good in the way we review and we challenge each other and what we do and other times we're not, and we know the on-field performance is usually a fair reflection of what's happening off field.

"So that's for us as a collective and certainly for me as the head coach to drive our standards really harder, and that was the message to the players, I actually had seen in the last two weeks a greater endeavour to be professional in the way we go about our preparation, so don't lose that because of that loss, we actually have to keep that more.

"My message to the players after last week's game was I seriously don't believe Leinster are better rugby players, they're better prepared in terms of they're better professionals and that's our next big step up, we need to be better professionals.

"At the end of the day that rests with me, I own that so I'll keep driving that and make sure we do because there are some very fine footballers in that Connacht jersey and we just need to see more consistency.

"If we get that we'll be more consistent in how we conduct ourselves.”

Despite reaching the Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time, Connacht were no match star-studded Leinster team, who ran riot in Dublin.

Friend must now pick his players up, as they fly to South Africa tomorrow to take on the Lions and Sharks.

"Yeah, the reality is we won one out of our six games, and we were competitive in more of those, in five of those, but that one today definitely knocks the wind out of your sail,” Friend admitted.

"I know we believe we belong but it's one thing to belong but another thing to dominate at that level and we saw too many occasions this year where we definitely did belong but we didn't finish things off and we didn't keep the pressure on teams and get some of the crucial wins that we thought we should have got.

"But we own that, so it's hard so close to that loss to try and put a spotlight on the positives, but I know we are growing.

"Unfortunately growth and pain tend to live together, so there's a bit of pain there at the moment but you need pain in order to grow.

"What's really important now is how we fare in these next three games because that's really a springboard or an anchor going into next season.”

As attention now turns to salvaging something from the league season, Friend knows Connacht are really up against it.

"Well it's important now that....mathematically we can make the quarter-finals but realistically it's a fairly long shot,” the Australian added.

"But regardless of that it's got to be about three really good performances, it's also about building for the future.

"We've got a lot of blokes this year who haven't had many opportunities so it's trying to find that balance and making sure we're taking over a squad that can get us results, because I think that's really important, but potentially to look for opportunities for fellas who might not have played a lot of football this year.”



