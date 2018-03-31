Munster will go to France for a European semi-final filled with belief after edging an epic in Thomond Park.

Andrew Conway the hero as Munster progress to Champions Cup semi final with dramatic win over Toulon

Andrew Conway was the hero, the Dubliner creating a scintillating try from nowhere that will live long in local folklore to decide a heavyweight battle with four minutes to go.

Even still they had to defend their one-point lead through a nervous 20-phase set, before Nigel Owens put the locals out of the misery. It was a game that will live with the greatest days at this famous ground. A titanic clash that stayed in the balance until the death.

Toulon were superb at times and will wonder how they lost despite a dominant first-half performance and a second-half spell in which they wrested control of the game back from the Irish province. They won't be happy with Owens, but they'll have to do some self-reflection too as both of Munster's tries came from their own errors.

The home side made fewer mistakes and took their chances. If it was a little smash and grab they won't care. Clermont in St Etienne or Racing 92 in Bordeaux await. It was fast and furious from the off as the visitors started with intent.

Less than a minute had elapsed when the game had its first moment of drama as Simon Zebo just did enough to beat Chris Ashton to Anthony Belleau's chip to deny the try, with Nigel Owens taking multiple viewings before adjudging the Munster man had not infringed and awarded a scrum to the hosts. Toulon forced a penalty from the set-piece, but when they went to the corner Peter O'Mahony picked Guilhem Guirado's throw off to ease the pressure.

The three-time champions continued to exert pressure and their hosts needed a brilliant Andrew Conway tackle to deny Fijian winger Josua Tuisova in the corner after Ma'a Nonu caught Zebo out with a fine pass.

It was a nervous start, but they were surviving and another wave came and went as Ashton lost the ball in contact after good work from Mathieu Bastareaud.

Toulon took a deserved lead through the boot of Anthony Belleau who punished Sam Arnold's ruck offence with a superb kick from distance. Peter O'Mahony turned down a chance to level to go to the corner, but while their maul made gains and they manufactured a one-on-one for CJ Stander he was met head on by Argentina flanker Facundo Isa who forced him into touch. Ashton had to be alert to beat Conway to a chip in behind as Munster enjoyed a spell of pressure and soon they were back defending and after the French side tightened up and went through a long series of phases Belleau doubled his lead, despite having to his left foot due to Munster pressure.

A big Jack O'Donoghue carry finally brought Munster to life and Toulon needed Tuisova to cover across and just beat Conway to an Ian Keatley chip ahead.

The visitors should have cleared their lines, but quick thinking from Conor Murray punished a poor error from Guirado at the base of the ruck to pounce and score. Owens took an age to review the incident before awarding the try, changing his mind along the way, but the home faithful didn't mind when his whistle sounded and the try was awarded and when Keatley converted Munster led. The score appeared to rattle a tiring Toulon and the Ireland out-half extended his side's lead from the kicking tee as Semi Radradra impeded Darren Sweetnam who replaced the injured Zebo midway through the first-half.

A long range Murray penalty went astray as Munster looked to take an unlikely seven-point lead into half-time and they were forced into some defending before the break as Dave Attwood broke a tackle to race into the '22, but Raphael Lafakia knocked on in contact and when they tried their luck out left Sam Arnold brilliantly tackled Juandre Kruger into touch. That meant the home side led 10-6 at the interval and Keatley missed with a drop-goal attempt to extend that lead within two minutes of the break. It was Toulon's turn to weather a storm as Munster looked to give themselves a cushion, but Guirado brilliantly forced a penalty to relieve the pressure and Fabien Galthie began to unload his big men off the bench.

Alex Wootton thought he'd scored only to realise Nigel Owens had already called a harsh knock-on on Sweetnam. After spending most of the first-half defending, the home side seemed determined to pin Toulon back and force them to play. Keatley extended the lead when an all-new front-row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan forced a scrum penalty at the first attempt.

Back came Toulon and with Francois Trinh-Duc, who was mysteriously swapped out of the side ahead of kick-off, running the show they engineered a superb chance for Raradra who did all the hard work only to knock on when grounding. Trinh-Duc narrowed the gap with a penalty after Jean Kleyn was penalised for a maul infringement, but he spurned a great chance to attack when he missed touch after another brilliant piece of breakdown work from Guirado. He made up for it within minutes as Munster started to tire and after good work from Tuisova up the right, the France No 10 slipped Mathieu Bastareaud through a gap with a lovely delayed pass out of Billy Holland's tackle and the centre found Ashton on his shoulder and the prolific Englishman had a simple run-in.

Trinh-Duc converted and then added a penalty to make it a six-point game after Xavier Chiocci got in over the ball after Tuisova smashed Conway. Munster turned down a difficult kick at goal to go for the corner with eight minutes to go after good pressure at the scrum forced Toulon into an offside position. Their drive made yards but couldn't get over the line, before the next surge from Niall Scannell got over the line but was held up by Bastareaud and friends.

Toulon reintroduced prop Florian Fresia for the scrum for sub Chiocci and when Radrana forced Wootton into the knock-on it looked like Munster's chance might have passed. But Conway had other ideas, superbly claiming Trinh-Duc's clearing kick to stop it going out before punishing the sleepy Toulon chasers to race in under the posts. Keatley converted and the home side had four minutes to protect a one-point lead.

Toulon helped with some panicked play after initially claiming the kick-off and the setting and re-setting of a couple of nervous scrums took lots of time off the clock. Still, they had to go through 20 phases of defending before Owens called Ashton for not releasing on the deck as James Cronin looked to poach. The release around Thomond was palpable, Munster march on to France. MUNSTER – S Zebo (D Sweetnam 25); A Conway, S Arnold (, R Scannell, A Wootton; I Keatley, C Murray (J Hart 77); D Kilcoyne (J Cronin53), R Marshall (N Scannell 53), S Archer (J Ryan 53); J Kleyn (G Grobler 77), B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), J O'Donoghue (R Copeland 59), CJ Stander.

TOULON – C Ashton; J Tuisova, M Bastareaud, M Nonu (M Fekitoa 59), S Radradra; A Belleau (F Trinh-Duc 53), E Escande (A Mathewson 59); F Fresia (X Chiocci 46-74), G Guirado (A Etrillard 74), M van der Merwe (E Setiano77); J Kruger(R Taufifenua46), D Atwood; R Lakafia, F Isa, D Vermeulen. Referee: N Owens (Wales)

