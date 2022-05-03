Andrew Conway set to return for Munster in Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Toulouse

Andrew Conway is primed to return for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final date with champions Toulouse this Saturday, for which 31,000 tickets have now been sold.

Conway hasn’t played since the Six Nations clash with England and has been sidelined with a knee problem for a month, with Shane Daly filling in handsomely with a try-scoring bow against Exeter in the last 16 victory.

Conway is likely to return for the first time in European action since the Wasps win in February if he can prove his fitness this week.

There are no new injury updates following Munster’s bonus-point win over Cardiff at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

As already confirmed, John Hodnett (knee) will begin a period of rehabilitation following his consultation with a specialist and will be managed with the medical department.

Continuing to rehab are Chris Cloete (head) Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), James French (knee), RG Snyman (knee).

Along with the 23 players in URC action in Friday night’s win against Cardiff, there were four Munster players in AIL action for Shannon over the weekend.

Jake Flannery was the star of the show with a try, three penalties and three conversions as Shannon returned to the top flight thanks to a 30-15 victory over Naas in the AIL Division 1B play-off final.

Academy duo Ethan Coughlan and Daniel Okeke also featured along with Declan Moore, who is on loan at Ulster.