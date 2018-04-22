All-Ireland Champions Cup final would be 'very special' - Johnny Sexton

Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton said a Champions Cup final against local rivals Munster would be “special”.

“If we played against Munster, it would be a very special game for all of us,” Sexton told RTÉ Sport.

Munster play French side Racing 92 in their Champions Cup semi-final tie in Bordeaux this afternoon. A win for Johann van Graan's side in France would set-up an All-Ireland final in Bilbao next month, after Leinster steamrolled the Scarlets in the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Speaking after his side’s comprehensive 38-16 victory over the reigning Pro12 champions, Sexton refused to be drawn on the question of who he would rather face in the final. “I'll just give whoever a team talk now.

“They are both quality teams, no matter who plays it's going to be a very tough game.” Sexton, who played for Racing for two seasons between 2013 and 2015, said the French club would pose a significant challenge to Leinster should they make it to the final, and that game would also have special significance for him.

“Racing were champions a couple of years ago in France," he added. “It would be a very special game for all of us, Racing probably more so for me than the rest of us but it's going to be a tough game no matter who [we play].”

Online Editors