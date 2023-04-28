All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test

Charlie Ngatai is fit again after a hamstring injury. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster's Heineken Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

Already without captain Johnny Sexton and first-choice winger James Lowe, the four-time winners must now further re-jig their backline with All Black Charlie Ngatai coming in for his first match since January 7.

Jordan Larmour comes in for Lowe, with Jimmy O'Brien switching wings while Josh van der Flier if fit again and comes into the back-row where Caelan Doris goes to the blindside and Jack Conan holds off the challenge of Ryan Baird who starts on the bench.

Up front, it's the Ireland front-row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, with Ross Molony and James Ryan in the second-row.

Ross Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park, while Hugo Keenan is at full-back.

Toulouse hooker Julien Marchand is fit enough for a place on the bench, with Peato Mauvaka named to start.

He's part of a six-two split of backs and forwards on the bench, with Antoine Dupont named to captain the side.

LEINSTER -- H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Ngatai, J O'Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan (capt); C Doris,. J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: J McKee, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, J Jenkins, R Baird, L McGrath, H Byrne, C Frawley.

TOULOUSE -- T Ramos; JC Mallia, PL Barassi. P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri; R Arnold, E Meafou; J Willis, T Flament, F Cros. Reps: J Marchand, R Neti, D Ainu'u, A Roumat, R Elstadt, A Placines, P Graou, A Retiere.