Alex Lozowski has been hit with two citings following Saracens' 13-3 Champions Cup win over Glasgow on Sunday.

Alex Lozowski cited over two acts of foul play as Saracens' week goes from bad to worse

The England utility back has been brought up before a disciplinary panel over an alleged dangerous entry into a ruck, and a possible dangerous tackle on Glasgow full-back Ruaridh Jackson.

Lozowski will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday night.

"Lozowski is alleged to have committed an act of foul play by entering a ruck dangerously in the 15th minute of the match," read a statement by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

"The second complaint concerns an alleged dangerous tackle by Lozowski on the Glasgow Warriors full-back, Ruaridh Jackson.

"David Martin (Ireland), Chair, Roger Morris (Wales) and Val Toma (Romania) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place in London this evening."

While he is not yet an instrumental figure in the England line-up, Lozowski’s potential absence would be felt at Allianz Park, where Saracens return this weekend for the European Champions Cup visit of Lyon on Saturday night depleted of a number of players.

The most serious absence is that of Billy Vunipola, who sustained a broken arm in the same match last weekend and will miss the next three months as a result, while his older brother Mako Vunipola is a doubt due to suffering a calf strain at Scotstoun. Nick Isiekwe is also unlikely to feature having limped off with an ankle injury, and Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje will all be assessed after suffering knocks in the game.

Toulouse flanker Jerome Kaino faces a hearing over striking Bath's Jamie Roberts with the shoulder as the French club prevailed 22-20 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Former All Blacks back-rower Kaino was shown a yellow card at the time, but the incident will now be reviewed in a disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday, and he could face a suspension.

"Kaino is alleged to have struck the Bath Rugby centre, Jamie Roberts, with his shoulder in the 39th minute of the match," read the EPCR statemnt.

"Kaino was shown a yellow card by referee, Andrew Brace (Ireland), following the incident."

Toulouse prop Lucas Pointud will also face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday in Paris, for allegedly striking Bath prop Nathan Catt with the head.

Lyon's Manuel Carizza will face a hearing on Wednesday for allegedly striking Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans with his forearm.

Perpignan hooker Manu Leiataua was sent off in his side's Challenge Cup clash with Sale Sharks at Stade Aime Giral on Friday, and will also face a hearing on Wednesday.

