If Munster can somehow forge a victory over Wasps in the first round of the Heineken Cup this afternoon, it will rank alongside any other great day in Munster’s mighty rugby history.

Yes, I’m talking about the All Blacks, I’m talking about the day we beat Australia, I’m talking about the ‘Miracle Match’, about those two European Cups so memorably won.

For this is some task for Munster, having to start with, and fill their bench with, Academy players because so many first-team players are out of bounds after the trip to South Africa.

I’ve always prided myself on keeping a close eye on the goings-on at my native province, but not so close that I know anything about some of the lads playing this afternoon.

I apologise for that, but some of these guys are so far down the Munster depth chart they have never registered with me at all.

But, in our tradition, these young fellas will rise to the shirt – and they’ll be minded by the senior lads who are there, Peter O’Mahony, David Kilcoyne and Conor Murray.

You know, it all reminds me of 1999, when we had a grizzled pack in Munster and I was one of the chief grizzlies.

Suddenly, outside us, there came a young scrum-half and a young out-half.

Their names were Peter Stringer and Ronan O’Gara and we knew these two young bucks had the rugby talent to take us to places where Munster had never gone before.

So it became a badge of honour with me, and the Claw, and Woody, and Axel, and all the rest of the pack, that if anyone laid a foul hand on these young lads, well then there would be a reckoning.

And that’s the way it will be this afternoon. There may be top men missing, but there’s enough beef in the Munster team to mind any young lad.

O’Mahony, Kilcoyne and Tadhg Beirne will be operating under one handicap today.

They will know that their team needs them to be on the pitch for the 80-plus minutes.

The idea of ‘go hard for an hour and then we will take you off’ just won’t work today.

Munster have to start five debutants this afternoon, they won’t want to create any more first-timers by taking off senior players who know the lie of the land in European rugby.

And you know, if the pack can get a bit of ball, well every player from nine to 14 is an Irish international – with the exception of a World Cup-winning Springbok in centre Damien de Allende.

Fatigue

It’s a formidable backline, but our troubles will be up front, where we just will not have quality replacements to bring on when the inevitable injuries and fatigue strike.

Yet, I have nothing but admiration for the way Munster have gone about their business in the last few weeks.

They kept everything private, who had to be left behind in South Africa, which players and staff were asked to isolate, etc and they just got on with doing all the tests that are now necessary to travel to and from Britain.

And I just loved coach Johann van Graan coming out a few days ago and saying “we wouldn’t travel if we didn’t believe we would win the match.”

I liked that, it was putting it up to his players to rise to the challenge and it was putting it up to Wasps too, letting them know that Munster weren’t just willing to fulfil the fixture, that they were coming to play.

I felt so sorry for Scarlets, that great and storied Welsh club, that just hadn’t got enough players to avoid conceding a walkover to Bristol this weekend, because they too were caught out by the new Omicron variant of Covid in South Africa.

Munster have stepped up to the plate and, while it is going to be hard, all the lads wearing the Munster red this afternoon will know the proud history of the club.

They will know what we stand for and they will do their best – and we can ask for no more than that from them.

For Connacht, they have the tough task of facing Stade Francais at the Sportsground today without the still-unavailable Bundee Aki.

You need your best men in these hugely physical matches against French clubs.

Bundee’s power from midfield would have given the home team that bit of something different.

It is a huge game for out-half Jack Carty who is back in the Ireland reckoning but must take every chance he gets to impress Andy Farrell.

And doing the business on a big European stage is just what will get the national coach’s attention.

So it is a big, big match in Jack’s season.

I fancy Connacht to go very close to getting the win. You cannot predict the same for Munster.

My heart would leap with joy if they somehow got the win.

If the kids dotted all across the Munster team and bench today can somehow register a sensational victory, it might just be our greatest day of all!