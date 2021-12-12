| 9.7°C Dublin

A win over Wasps today will rank among the best days in Munster’s mighty rugby history

Mick Galwey

Declan Moore during Munster Rugby squad training at University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

If Munster can somehow forge a victory over Wasps in the first round of the Heineken Cup this afternoon, it will rank alongside any other great day in Munster’s mighty rugby history.

Yes, I’m talking about the All Blacks, I’m talking about the day we beat Australia, I’m talking about the ‘Miracle Match’, about those two European Cups so memorably won.

