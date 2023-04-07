| 6.2°C Dublin

A brace of tries and a thumping tackle: The complete performance of Garry Ringrose

Centre’s quiet leadership drives high standards as Leinster march on

Garry Ringrose tackles Leicester's Mike Brown during Leinster's victory Expand

Garry Ringrose tackles Leicester's Mike Brown during Leinster's victory

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

It’s just four weeks since Princess Anne was moved to enquire as to Garry Ringrose’s well-being; since Murrayfield came to a chilling hush as the medics tended to the prone Irish centre who lay motionless on the turf.

For the longest time, those in the stadium and the watching television audience trained their eyes on the scene until finally the player raised a thumb from his stretcher to communicate that he was doing OK.

