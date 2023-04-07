A brace of tries and a thumping tackle: The complete performance of Garry Ringrose

It’s just four weeks since Princess Anne was moved to enquire as to Garry Ringrose’s well-being; since Murrayfield came to a chilling hush as the medics tended to the prone Irish centre who lay motionless on the turf.

For the longest time, those in the stadium and the watching television audience trained their eyes on the scene until finally the player raised a thumb from his stretcher to communicate that he was doing OK.

“How’s Garry?,” wondered the royal as she handed the Centenary Quaich to Johnny Sexton, who returned a reassuring nod.

With each replay, the sickening blow that the 28-year-old suffered trying to tackle Blair Kinghorn looked worse and worse.

Before he made his way to the media room, Andy Farrell placed a call to Ringrose’s parents, to assure them that their son was up and about in the medical room and they’d be taking good care of him.

Considering he’d suffered a concussion in Ireland’s second Test in New Zealand last summer, he looked set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines and that meant missing the Grand Slam game against England and last week’s win over Ulster.

Even before then, Leo Cullen was signalling that Ringrose was on the cusp of his return.

The return to play protocols had been followed, the tests had been done and against Leicester he was back in blue in front of 27,000 at the Aviva Stadium.

One of the incredible traits of these professional players is their capacity to cast whatever lingering memories they have of their injuries to some dark recess of their mind.

For Ringrose took to the pitch as if nothing had happened; unfazed by any prospect of reinjury and ready to put his body on the line again.

No doubt, his friends and family were watching through their fingers but, for the player, it was a case of getting back to doing what he does best. Competing.

We’ll return to the brace of tries, the first of which came within 73 seconds of kick-off, but what marked Ringrose out was a thumping tackle he put in on veteran full-back Mike Brown a couple of minutes into the game.

The scenario was similar to the one that left Ringrose out cold in Edinburgh, but he managed to park whatever scar tissue lingered and laced into the former England international with venom.

This time, he got his timing perfectly right and the Aviva Stadium reacted accordingly.

It was a reminder of the line these men tread as they pursue glory in their chosen profession; the risks they are able to take in a world where the stories of former players’ struggles with their brain health post-retirement are freely available to read.

That knowledge is always lurking beneath the surface as we watch these players play, the trade-off we make as they put their bodies on the line and cut loose on the big stage.

Tonight, Ringrose did just that. It was a complete performance. He made 15 carries for a total of 107 metres, all three of his linebreaks led to tries when the game was in balance. In a game of big moments, it was the man wearing No 13 who delivered them.

With Sexton gone for the season, Ringrose’s role as a leader will be key for Leinster.

They are very different characters, with the centre polite and softly spoken to a fault, in contrast to his skipper’s bite and bollock.

To take him at face value would be to underestimate a fierce competitor, an understated driver of standards who Leinster needed against a tricky Leicester side.

His first try was a reminder, if one was needed, of his attacking prowess as he glided on to Ross Byrne’s pass, pumped a dummy towards the outside and by the time the George Martin realised, Ringrose was headed towards the post.

His second wasn’t quite a carbon copy given it came from a neatly-worked, first-phase attack from the lineout but it bore the same hallmarks as he appeared on Jimmy O’Brien’s shoulder and breezed past the cover to score.

If the 55-24 scoreline paints a picture of a night where it was all plain sailing for Leinster, then that would do Leicester a disservice.

And, while it was a team effort, Ringrose played a leading role as he reacted to Caelan Doris’ yellow card by rolling up his sleeves and winning a jackal penalty that breathed life into his team and within a minute or two he was racing on to Robbie Henshaw’s pass and through another gap to lay on the game-sealing try to Jamison Gibson-Park.

Where the team had had their profligate moments, their outside centre had been ruthless when his chances came and it was little surprise that his predecessor in that famous jersey, Brian O’Driscoll, bestowed him with the man of the match award from his position as BT Sports’ co-commentator.

By then, the contest had long finished and the thoughts of the 26,500-strong Leinster crowd had turned to Easter Eggs and semi-final tickets.

Even with the game beyond doubt, it was Ringrose who tracked Harry Potter’s run for his breakaway try to make Jimmy Gopperth’s conversion all-the-more difficult. He wasn’t willing to give an inch.

For Leo Cullen and his coaching team, it’ll be a stressful couple of weeks considering the injuries suffered by Ryan Baird, James Lowe and Robbie Henshaw; but there’s comfort in the presence of Ringrose in that midfield.

At the end of it all, he looked non-plussed but the senior figures in the Leicester backline made sure to stop him for a word, to commend his performance and his skipper James Ryan ruffled his hair and told him he’d done good.

Then, he went in front of the cameras and delivered his messages. Quietly, and with little fuss, just the way he likes it.

From the Murrayfield canvas, he bounced back with aplomb. A rugby player again and a brilliant one at that.