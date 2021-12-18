Not far off the first anniversary of the curtailed Heineken Champions Cup last season comes another curtailed Heineken Champions Cup. The exact degree of belt-tightening as yet is unclear.

It could extend as far as squeezing the life out of the whole thing. Or its organisers might get really lucky, and make it to the round of 16 without further cancellations or postponements.

Once at that point, they will surely shift the goalposts again: instead of home and away legs for that round make them one-off affairs, with the spare weekend used to run off the games knocked back from this weekend. You’d get long odds on us reaching that watering hole still fit to drink.

Equally, a bookie would be talking telephone numbers for odds to predict what the board of EPCR might do next. The last few days have been as challenging as those stressed times when ERC, the former bosses, were looking out the office window on the corner of St Stephen’s Green as the clubs of England and France came into view with shovels in hand, to bury them.

Interestingly, the most opaque case of a tumultuous week involved the French: the cancellation of Montpellier’s home tie with Leinster, scheduled for Friday night. It became even more unclear when hard on its heels EPCR decided to open the envelope marked ‘Postponements – Do Not Touch.’

So Leinster’s game was cancelled, with the 28-0 bonus-point win going to Montpellier. Racing were given a similar result against Ospreys. But then five other games featuring French teams were called off after their government’s intervention on travel restrictions — but they were postponed rather than cancelled.

First, Leinster’s case. They had 23 players fit and testing clear, plus support staff, suited and booted and ready to fly to France. Their problem lay in the numbers they were returning on a daily basis in their larger squad, from which the final 23 was being selected.

EPCR referred the case to its match risk assessment committee. This comprises of medics from each of the six nations, chaired by an independent virologist. Ireland has a seat on this panel, via IRFU chief medical officer Dr Rod McLoughlin. The chairman in this case was English, Dr Brendan Payne.

The committee looked at the data coming out of Leinster and Montpellier and recommended to EPCR to pull the game, given Leinster’s number of positives, day after day last week. Montpellier were not having the same issues.

Then the committee were given a letter from a specialist in public health in the HSE, saying Leinster were good to travel. It’s unclear exactly how much comfort the risk committee could infer from this. So they stuck to their original decision. Game off.

In response, Leinster’s statement was described variously in the media as being ‘strong’ and ‘angry’. It didn’t read like that. For sure they were, and are, frustrated. They maintain they had 40 fit, healthy bodies to choose from at the critical moment; they also concede that having a group of players attend Rob Kearney’s wedding a couple of weeks ago was time they would like to rewind.

There is no suggestion players broke any protocol by heading to Trumptown in Doonbeg, but the fallout in Covid casualties from that event was described by one tired Leinster man as “significant”.

Second, why was the game not postponed instead of cancelled? Well, the protocol on these things when the decision was made declared no room for postponements. All the participating clubs had signed up to that.

Then the French Government waded in and suddenly the protocol changed. Basically, if the EPCR board should achieve unanimity on a proposal that players in the final should run out with no backside in their shorts then, hey presto, that’s what would happen.

In the current circumstances the board of EPCR make it up as they go along. Do they want an assault from the French clubs after a clatter of them are hit with 28-0 defeats in a competition some of them don’t even like? No. Keeping the French on board is a project in any case. Why turn it into a battle? So change the rules on the run.

Naturally enough, this is grist to Leinster’s mill. Opening the ‘postponement’ envelope will see them push hard this week for EPCR to add their game against Montpellier on that list of dates to be revisited.

They claim Leo Cullen was given to believe on Wednesday they were on the right track, and if they could muster the numbers of clear-testing players they’d be good to go, and get home again. EPCR concede it’s possible Cullen was entitled to take that reassurance from a conversation involving their representatives and Leinster’s.

The next couple of days will shape Leinster’s Christmas. As for EPCR the show is still on the road. Just about.

What’s left of this panto is not the one Leinster scripted, but it’s one they are keen to see through to the last act. Losing a game 28-0 without firing a shot won’t speed their journey. They are determined to wipe that slate clean.