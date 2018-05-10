Leinster fans will make the pilgrimage to Bilbao in Northern Spain to watch their side in the Champions Cup final this weekend, but some are coming from even further afield to watch Leo Cullen's men in their first European Cup final in six years.

Leinster fans will make the pilgrimage to Bilbao in Northern Spain to watch their side in the Champions Cup final this weekend, but some are coming from even further afield to watch Leo Cullen's men in their first European Cup final in six years.

'52 hours in the air and 42,000 kilometres to watch 80 minutes of rugby' - Isa Nacewa's brother Ilaisa set for Bilbao adventure

One of those is Ilaisa Nacewa, the brother of Leinster legend Isa, who is travelling from Auckland in New Zealand to watch his brother line-out in the blue jersey.

"We'll spend about 52 hours in the air and travel 42,000 kilometres to watch 80 minutes of rugby," Ilaisa told the Independent.ie. While the two-hour flight to Bilbao will be the longest trip of the season for many Leinster fans, just making it to Dublin was an epic journey for Ilaisa.

"We had to go from Auckland to Dubai which is about 16 and half hours, and then it was another six and half hours through to Dublin. "By the end of the journey, we had been travelling for about 26 hours."

Brother Isa had already retired from rugby in 2013 before returning to Leinster in 2015, and last month the 35-year-old Fijian international announced he will be retiring from the game for good at the end of this season. The announcement inspired Ilaisa to make the trip to Europe to watch his brother play competitive rugby for the last time.

"The whole time Isa has been playing for Leinster I've never actually seen him," Ilaisa said. Read more here:

"With the flights over here and the flights to Bilbao, it has cost me about 3,000 NZ dollars (1,700 euro).

"Not sure I'd do that to watch the All Blacks in a World Cup final, but they'll often do that every four years, and Isa won't do this again." Australia-based Leinster fan Shane Barr faces a similar journey, travelling over 17,000 killometres from his home in Sydney to watch the final in Spain. "I leave Sydney Friday lunchtime, fly to Hong Kong, then into London and arrive in Bilbao at about half 10 on Friday.

"In total it will probably cost me around 5,000 Australian dollars (3,000 euro).

"I played rugby in Leinster for a few years and lived in Dublin and have a great affinity with the place and the players." Surprisingly cool weather is forecast for Saturday in Bilbao, with showers and highs of only 14 degrees predicted. This may come as a disappointment for some Leinster fans making the journey, Barr included. "We're having a bit of an Indian summer here in Sydney at the moment.

"There is definitely going to be a bit of an adjustment period when I step off the plane in Bilbao."

Online Editors