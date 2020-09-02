24 teams, two pools of 12 and two-leg quarter-finals - revamped Champions Cup format is revealed

The Champions Cup format will be vastly different for the 2020/21 season. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Connacht have secured their place in next season's Heineken Champions Cup after EPCR confirmed that the tournament has been extended to 24 teams, as part of a major revamp due to the impact of Covid-19.

The news will come as welcome relief for the western province, who were facing the prospect of playing Challenge Cup rugby for the 2020/21 season had the changes not come into effect.

Under the new rules, the top eight teams from the PRO14, the Premiership and the TOP14 will secure their place in the Champions Cup for the coming season.

In what is a radically different format, the 24 teams will be divided into two pools of 12 and will be played over eight weekends.

Four rounds of pool matches will be followed by a knockout stage consisting of home and away quarter-final legs, straight semi-finals and the final, which will be held in Marseille on May 22 2021.

For the purposes of the pool draw, the clubs will be separated into tiers, and clubs from the same league in the same tier will not be drawn into the same pool.

The number one and number two ranked clubs from each league will be in Tier 1, the number three and number four ranked clubs will be in Tier 2, the number five and six ranked clubs will be in Tier 3, and the number 7 and number 8 ranked clubs will be Tier 4.

The Tier 1 and the Tier 4 clubs which have been drawn in the same pool, but which are not in the same league, will play one another home and away during the pool stage, as will the Tier 2 and Tier 3 clubs which have been drawn in the same pool, but which are not in the same league. Each club will play four pool games in total.

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals, and the clubs ranked numbers 5 to 8 in each pool will compete in the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup.

“With an expanded knockout stage and no repeats of domestic matches during the pool stage, this format creates brand new competitive opportunities for Europe’s elite clubs and their fans,” EPCR Chairman Simon Halliday said.

“In this time of change, the Heineken Champions Cup with its global stars of the game, its passionate supporters and its unique match-day atmosphere undoubtedly remains the one to win.”

QUALIFIED CLUBS FOR 2020/21 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

PRO14: Leinster, Edinburgh, Munster, Ulster, Scarlets, Glasgow Warriors, Connacht, Dragons (Rankings TBC at conclusion of current season)

TOP14: Bordeaux-Bègles, Lyon, Racing 92, RC Toulon, La Rochelle, Clermont Auvergne, Toulouse, Montpellier or Castres.

Premiership: TBC (at the end of the current season)

