13-try Leinster obliterate Montpellier to break their record for biggest Champions Cup win

JUST when we thought turkeys were safe, along came Montpellier.

Leinster have been stewing on their own sense of injustice for four idle weekends. The record books showed they lost 28-0 to the French side before Christmas. Well, they set their own record here as they surpassed their biggest win in Heineken Champions Cup history.

That 92-17 victory over Bourgoin has lasted 18 years, but James Lowe’s late try gave the four-time champions a new margin to aim for.

At that stage, Monptellier were down to 14 men, but it was barely a factor. The Challenge Cup champions were appalling.

For the watching Andy Farrell, there will be concern about injuries to Tadhg Furlong and Jordan Larmour but encouragement at how slick some of his best players looked after such a long lay-off.

Josh van der Flier won the man of the match award, but Garry Ringrose was the class act on show. Caelan Doris was excellent, Ross Molony set a physical tone and Ross Byrne gave a reminder of his ability.

Johnny Sexton and Jack Conan made their first appearances since the November 14 win over New Zealand and played well.

They now have one foot in the last 16, with next week’s trip to Bath all about their place in the last-16 seedings.

There were 10 different try scorers scoring 13 tries, the first of which came after three minutes through Conan.

At that stage, Leinster had already created three gilt-edged opportunities and scored the third.

Jimmy O’Brien’s chip ahead had too much on it, as did Ciaran Frawley’s offload that sailed over Ringrose’s head as the line beckoned but they made it count at the third attempt.

The stand-in skipper was at the heart of everything the home side did well and his strength in contact and accurate delivery were integral to putting Montpellier on the back-foot in a move that eventually led to Jack Conan sauntering over in the corner.

Byrne converted, Furlong went off injured but it didn’t bother the men in blue one bit as Michael Ala’alatoa came in and kept the show on the road.

The second score came after 10 minutes and, again, Ringrose was a key figure in a build-up started by the impressive Doris. They needed a stroke of luck as Henry Thomas knocked Jimmy O’Brien’s pass to deck and Jamison Gibson-Park smarty picked up the stray ball to score.

Again, Byrne was unerring and he was converting his own try shortly after as Montpellier out-half Louis Foursans attempted a cross-kick on turnover ball under his own posts, only to be hunted down by Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher. The hooker’s charge-down bounced into Byrne’s lap.

After the perceived injustice of the 28-0 win Montpellier secured in the committee rooms before Christmas, Leinster got the bonus point they wanted after just 24 minutes as Ross Molony charged around the corner to score.

Byrne made it 28-0, but that scoreline didn’t last as the French side made a rare foray into Leinster territory as their Drogheda centre Karl Martin made gains up the right.

His pass to Josua Vici came off Hugo Keenan’s hand, the Fijian winger tidied up and Masivesi Dakuwaqa crashed over.

Foursans converted and for the briefest of moments the visitors threatened to make a game of it. Former France hooker Guilhelm Guirado stole up the blindside off the back of a maul and found Marco Tauleigne who crossed.

Wayne Barnes awarded the try, but amidst howls of outrage from the 5,000 in the RDS he checked the big screen and spotted a forward pass and a foot in touch.

That was as close as the visitors would come.

Before half-time, Leinster got over the line twice with Alala’atoa crossing untouched following some more excellent work from Ringrose and Larmour.

Byrne nailed the conversion, but missed his sixth attempt as Larmour made it across the line himself thanks to a superb through the legs assist from the out-half.

It would be the winger’s last act as he was replaced by James Lowe at the break and the Ireland winger was prominent in the build-up to his side’s seventh try as Conan found Josh van der Flier from the deck and when Byrne converted his side were 40 points up.

Seconds later, O’Brien extended that lead further with a brilliant finish from the right wing and Byrne’s conversion was his final act as Leinster sent Sexton into the fray.

Van der Flier didn’t need the Ireland captain for his second try as he read hooker Vincent Guidicelli’s intentions of going over the top and raced on to the ball brilliantly, arcing around the covering defender to score.

Sexton converted to move the points total to Leinster’s second highest in this competition and Dan Sheehan crossed for a 10th try after lovely hands by Molony and Doris led to Lowe making gains up the right to bring them closer to the record 92-17 win over Bourgoin in 2004.

Their task was made easier when Dakuwaqa was shown a red card for a cheap-shot elbow on a prone van der Flier.

From the penalty, Sheehan grabbed his second try at the back of a strong maul and when Sexton converted they were within sight of the record margin.

They equalled it with a neatly-worked attack from good scrum ball, Ringrose going close before Conan crossed for his second try.

Sexton’s conversion equalled the record and Lowe’s injury-time effort, followed by a final two points from the out-half, finished the job.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour (J Lowe h-t), G Ringrose (capt), C Frawley, J O’Brien; R Byrne (J Sexton 50), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 62); A Porter (C Healy 51), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 51), T Furlong (M Alala’atoa 6); R Molony, J Murphy (R Ruddock 50); C Doris, J van der Flier (M Deegan 68), J Conan.

MONTPELLIER – A Bevia (P Valee 67); P Lucas, T Darmon, K Martin, J Vici; L Foursans, G Aprassidze (A Eymeri 67); M Nariashvili (R Rodgers 47), G Guirado (capt) (V Giusicelli 47), H Thomas (T Lamositele 53-63); T Duguid, M Capelli (A Becognee 47); M Dakuwaqa, F Verhaeghe, M Tauleigne (N Janse van Rensberg 48).

REF – Wayne Barnes (England)