Champions Cup Pool B thrown into chaos after Covid-19 outbreak at Exeter Chiefs

Pool B of the Heineken Champions Cup has been thrown into chaos as a result of an outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Exeter Chiefs.

The reigning champions' match against Toulouse this weekend has been cancelled, as has the clash involving Glasgow Warriors and Lyon because a number of the Scottish club's players are self-isolating having faced Exeter last weekend.

The result of the games will now be decided by Match Result Resolution Committee which has been convened by tournament organiser EPCR.

Those decisions will have big ramifications for three Irish provinces competing for four quarter-final spots in the hugely competitive Pool B.

Exeter, Toulouse and Lyon are all on five points after securing bonus points in their opening weekend wins.

Munster, Ulster and Connacht will be watching the outcome closely and could profit if the results are declared draws.

"EPCR has been informed that a number of Exeter players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and that in accordance with public health guidelines, the club will not be able to send a matchday squad to fulfil its fixture against Toulouse. The Pool B match is therefore cancelled," an ECPR statement read.

"As Exeter played against Glasgow in round one of the tournament, Glasgow Warriors have advised EPCR that many of its senior players are now self-isolating in accordance with guidelines from Public Health Scotland and consequently the club is not in a position to field a matchday squad of the appropriate standard for its round two fixture against Lyon.

"The Pool B match between Glasgow Warriors and Lyon is therefore also cancelled.

"As per its COVID-19 protocol, EPCR will convene Match Result Resolution Committees to determine the results of the cancelled matches and the decisions of the committees will be communicated as soon as practicable."

