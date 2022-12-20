Champions Cup ‘Plan B’ placing question marks over competition’s integrity

The word jeopardy can be traced back to both Middle English and Old French and its ancient meaning has retained relevance through to the modern day.

The literal translation of either ‘iuparti’ or ‘ieu parti’ was an ‘evenly divided game’.

Originally devised in chess, in that game it referred to a position in which the chances of winning or losing were evenly balanced; therefore, ‘a dangerous situation.’

In rugby’s Champions Cup, the only chance of spotting any jeopardy this month perhaps lay in the pantomimic attempts of those smart men in Ulster attempting to cheat the weather gods.

That eventual Dublin farce – ironically producing a thrilling conclusion after La Rochelle stopped playing once they had secured the victory by half-time – seemed emblematic of a proud institution slowly losing its way.

That shoddy Saturday prime time vista of an empty stadium was indeed a low point but events the night before in the same postal district reflected just as badly on the event.

Gloucester’s supine submission to the inevitability of defeat, signposted from days before they boarded the plane to face Leinster, appalled a plethora of rugby’s well-populated dwellers of the high moral ground.

Not for the first time, constituents from perfidious Albion were accused of that most wearily familiar of old canards.

“They’re devaluing the Champions Cup,” the chorus cackled.

For what it’s worth, we believe coach George Skivington did exactly the opposite even if he was too sheepish to admit it. The only reason he can afford to do so is because of the persistent and preposterous procedures by which (too many) teams qualify for its second round – apologies, round of 16.

Skivington’s private assumption is obvious to even a failed pass maths student; it is twice as difficult NOT to progress from the pool stages as it is to qualify. In each 12-team pool – where not all teams face the same opponents, another absurdity – eight advance while four do not.

Where is the jeopardy? There is none. It should be the other way around, with merely eight qualifying and 16 losing out from the two pools.

Painting a contrast with soccer may seem unfair but, for a sport that so often sneers at its vastly more popular rival, it might be humbling to recall how thrilling the World Cup evoked jeopardy, not just in the final, but in its pool stages too.

Before the final round of opening group games, only two teams of the 32 – Qatar and Canada – had been evicted; only three, Portugal, Brazil and France, had already qualified.

At that stage, it was still conceivable that Argentina, and their Messi-anic talisman, might not get the opportunity to feature in the knockout stages at all, let alone participate in the greatest World Cup final of them all.

Now that’s real jeopardy.

Whether Group E, in which Japan, Costa Rica, Spain and Germany jousted frantically before a mammoth name fell, or the frantic toing and froing between Poland and Mexico, there was genuine, and widespread, peril. And drama.

Bizarrely, or perhaps not surprisingly given FIFA’s ability to self-sabotage, the prospect of a 48-team World Cup has threatened to ensure that there may not be a repeat of the thrilling group stages when the competition is held next time.

There has even been a suggestion that there may be teams of three groups who don’t play each other, but rather three teams from a different group. Why add unnecessary complications when there is already a perfect formula?

Surely they will relent, even at the risk of having to introduce some element of a play-off before the knockout stages begin in earnest.

Rugby’s Champions Cup has paid the price for unnecessary tinkering, even if the genesis was a Covid-inspired emergency.

As it stands, a team can progress by winning just once, as Gloucester now may hope to do, and as Connacht also managed to do last season. Removing green-tinted spectacles, this is just wrong.

Of course, the wider issue is that there is simply not enough depth in Champions Cup rugby which is why so many mediocre sides advance to the knockouts and, from there, cannot sustain a realistic chance of progress.

There’s only a handful of contenders and, while the Champions Cup always crowns a deserved winner, it’s just a pity that the journey now arouses more apathy than ever before.