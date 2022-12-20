| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Champions Cup ‘Plan B’ placing question marks over competition’s integrity

David Kelly

Doing the maths: Gloucester head coach George Skivington, left, with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen after the Champions Cup Round 2 match at the RDS. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Doing the maths: Gloucester head coach George Skivington, left, with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen after the Champions Cup Round 2 match at the RDS. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Doing the maths: Gloucester head coach George Skivington, left, with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen after the Champions Cup Round 2 match at the RDS. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Doing the maths: Gloucester head coach George Skivington, left, with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen after the Champions Cup Round 2 match at the RDS. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The word jeopardy can be traced back to both Middle English and Old French and its ancient meaning has retained relevance through to the modern day.

The literal translation of either ‘iuparti’ or ‘ieu parti’ was an ‘evenly divided game’.

Most Watched

Privacy