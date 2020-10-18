It was early enough in the relationship between the IRFU and FAI over Aviva Stadium when a little flexibility was required. It was around the financing of equipment for the stadium upkeep. As ever, the FAI were strapped for cash, and had organised a short-term bank loan. The small detail was they needed their partners to help fill in the paperwork.

It didn't look like a problem. The IRFU reps at the stadium committee meeting were reassuring. They would have to get it signed off by their own union, but that would be straightforward. John Delaney, on the other hand, could sign there and then on behalf of the FAI.

"He laughed and said we were a shower of wimps for having to take it back to committee," is how one of the rugby heads remembers it. "He thought we were in the dark ages."

The jaw-dropping story told in the book Champagne Football details the degree to which Delaney went off piste to try and maintain pace. The more colourful his journey the more the IRFU would feel good about being stuck in the mud. His rugby counterpart, Philip Browne, was low-key and safe.

There was no chance of Browne pointing to the bar and telling fans to fill their boots. Less chance of him losing his own boots while being carried shoulder high by the lads on the streets of anywhere. Getting up on his hind legs to belt out a rebel song? He is of middle class, South Dublin, Protestant stock. If you were to theme a birthday party in his honour he would be more Inspector Wexford than James Bond.

The notion of the IRFU as a hotchpotch of committees where nothing gets done would make the elder lemons in that organisation laugh. They complain the union's sub-committees are largely bypassed by a handful of men who are making the key decisions: Browne, the CEO; performance director, David Nucifora (pictured below); and honorary treasurer, Tom Grace. Compared to Delaney's FAI that may be democracy on a grand scale, but on rugby's side of the road the natives are very restless.

* * * * *

You could trace the first steps of change back to Browne going from CEO, to CEO who would double as one of Ireland's reps on the IRB, as World Rugby was known back in 2012. In a move that generated little interest beyond Lansdowne Road, it sent temperatures soaring at HQ. The rationale depended on your viewpoint. Other countries were putting their CEOs at that table because it made sense to have key people involved directly in the big decisions. So this would be Ireland getting its act together.

Others saw it as the thin end of the wedge, driving the volunteers further from the business end of Irish rugby. Ireland had always fished in the pond of volunteers for its two reps on the IRB. In 2012, that unlikely combo was Pa Whelan and Peter Boyle. Whelan had to relinquish management of the Ireland team in a hurry back in 1998, citing pressures of work. His decision came soon after he assaulted a journalist in the jacks of a Limerick nightclub.

Subsequently, he was co-opted onto the IRFU, unlike Boyle who had come through the system as an elected club and branch rep. Browne came from the professional side of the house. He had no background in rugby.

On top of the ideological issue there was a technical problem. It emerged Browne was not, strictly speaking, a member of the IRFU. Indeed when you lifted the bonnet on the union's constitution, you saw a raft of nuts and bolts that didn't work anymore.

So the union set up a formal governance review. Brian Porteus, who had led the Genesis report into the FAI debacle in Saipan, hosted three large-scale seminars where a broad range of rugby people had their say on how the union functioned. There were circa 90 people at each one. From the quality of the tea bags to the colour of the grass there was a mountain of stuff to compile. The recurring themes were easily identified however: democracy and transparency.

Next, Finbarr Crowley, the chairman of the union's management committee, set up a governance working party, where he was joined by Martin O'Sullivan, Kevin Potts and Des Lamont. Potts is from the professional side of the house, and has a very strong track record in the game. He was, and still is, seen as a potential successor to Browne when the CEO steps down.

O'Sullivan was a member of the management committee and would be installed as president the next season. As chairman of the representative game committee, he knew his way around the top end of the Irish game.

Lamont was your classic product of a sport's national governing body production line: player, coach, referee, administrator. He had been chair of Leinster's professional game board and, in his business life, was en route to becoming president of the Institute of Directors.

Philip Browne says he is satsified that proposed changes in the IRFU are "a major improvement." Photo: Sportsfile

Philip Browne says he is satsified that proposed changes in the IRFU are "a major improvement." Photo: Sportsfile

This was a group expected to deliver something worth waiting for. They waded into the task. Critically they didn't get into a bunker and lock the door, rather they chose to pop their heads up every so often to keep others informed on the rate of progress. Crowley was the point man on this. Some were impressed by the direction being taken. Others were alarmed.

The governance group weren't reinventing the wheel, but they took a good look at other models to see what could work best in this jurisdiction. If you consider the haste with which rugby had gone from amateur to professional in 1995, the IRFU were not the only governing body to find themselves with plumbing that needed an upgrade.

They suggested the system needed to be more robust than the personalities involved to avoid its agenda being hijacked by vested interests. Moreover, they noted that having a cohort of past presidents bringing voting power to the annual general meeting was like digging a hole in the road signposted for change.

They covered everything from the need to tidy up the laws and regulations to make them fit for purpose, to the opportunities and threats posed by keeping pace with the professional game. They said the game and the organisation needed to open up more to women, and to embrace players with additional needs.

The inescapable bit was the outdated structure, like the tradition of giving Leinster, Ulster and Munster four seats each on the IRFU committee, Connacht getting two. The problem was in the scale more than the inequity. So among other things they were recommending the following:

One vote for each province.

One vote for each provincial professional team.

One additional vote for each province with more than 25,000 registered players.

One vote for the players' union.

One vote for the representative of the past presidents.

That's a whole lot of ones. In addition, they were suggesting infusing the committee with members who were 'independent'. What did that mean? Plucking from the business world high achievers with a track record in rugby but no baggage from club or province.

So while they noted that good governance would encourage good decision-making, that it would release the handbrake and boost the horsepower, you can imagine the horses were already spooked.

* * * * *

Although they had yet to formally deliver a report the governance working party's direction was well known around the IRFU by the time the 2015 AGM rolled around. The choreography of the event involved Crowley reversing from the management committee, where he had been a forceful figure, and stepping onto the vice-presidents' merry-go-round before getting the ultimate green blazer two years later. Then he would do a ceremonial drive-by as immediate past president, and that would be that. He never got past the AGM.

"Fifty per cent clearly knew what was going to happen on the night," recalls one of the past presidents. "The other 50 per cent had no fucking idea."

It is unfair to suggest Crowley didn't consult regarding where his group was headed. It might have suited his cause better to throw up a few smoke bombs and trade a few horses to get himself over the line rather than out the door.

"In fairness to Finbarr, he kept some of the past presidents updated," said a man familiar with the process. "Well, those of them who were awake."

On the night of the AGM his own province, Leinster, pulled the rug from under him, aided by the past presidents. Leinster's part may have been as much down to noses Crowley put out of joint on his way up the ladder, as any great support for Phil Orr, who benefited from Crowley's removal. In the circumstances it's unlikely Peter Boyle, for example, would have been rallying around Crowley, given he had lost his place on the IRB thanks to Crowley nominating Philip Browne.

As for the past presidents, some were alarmed in part by the likely reduction in their voting rights, and access to the goodies that go with international match days, while others feared for the survival of the federalist structure that had always been at the core of the IRFU.

Back in the days of the Sunday Tribune we remember Ronnie Dawson, former great of Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, former president and long-time wielder of power in the IRFU, taking time from his busy schedule to explain to this slow and inexperienced hack the importance of federalism. He made it sound like the system of governance gifted by the gods.

By the time Finbarr Crowley had been seen off the property there was another threat in clear view. As part of Plan Ireland in season 2012/13 - the IRFU's version of separating Church and State, a new role would be created for a performance director, reporting to a new structure, the Professional Game Board. By IRFU standards, it was seismic stuff. David Nucifora would be that performance director.

A former Wallaby who had made as many enemies as friends while working for the Australian Rugby Union, Nucifora was a year into his new gig here when the curtain came down on the Crowley Show at the AGM. If he had been in any doubt what he was dealing with up to that point then all was clear thereafter.

Browne would have been well pleased with the arrival of Nucifora, for it put an experienced rugby professional in charge of that side of the house - not his area of expertise. Armed with the hide of a rhino, Nucifora got to work.

He promoted Sevens - previously considered an interference - as a means of increasing participation in rugby, male and female, and working towards Ireland getting on the Olympic gravy train. He pursued a policy of talent-spreading players across the provinces rather than allowing the likes of Leinster to feather their nest.

He looked at tying in the top end of the amateur club game to the professional tier, but abandoned it when the clubs did as the clubs tend to do, and started eating each other.

The trick Nucifora misses is that losing patience with the clubs doesn't work, because the clubs are a fundamental part of the community game. In a system as small as Ireland's to bypass them by promoting the provincial academies almost exclusively is myopic, at best. Why on earth, on such a small island, would you want to piss off such a large body of players, families and friends?

* * * * *

On Friday afternoon the IRFU AGM will take place via the magical intervention of the internet. How this unique event will affect the attendance of the past presidents is unclear. If all of them log on then they will number 23, which would amount to 30 per cent of Council. They will enjoy the same voting rights as they did five years ago when playing a critical role in dispatching Finbarr Crowley.

In the fallout from that AGM a clearly angry Philip Browne said: "No organisation can stand still in terms of its governance, which has to be under constant review. And any organisation that thinks it can stand still on that perspective will go backwards.

''We have to have a governance that is fit for purpose, that not only allows us to deliver the game at grassroots level but also allows us to run the business end of the game at professional level. And we've been striving to try and do that over the years with success, or lack of success, depending on your perspective. Those are the facts."

In the week after that AGM the IRFU were spinning us a neat package of the benefits attending life as a past president. They were entitled to two complimentary tickets in the committee box at the Aviva. Plus the option to buy six Category 1 tickets, four of which can be at premium level. On away days the entitlement was one complimentary ticket, plus the option of buying two more.

For home Six Nations games the men were invited to the committee dinner the night before the match while the ladies were invited to a dinner hosted by the IRFU president's wife, paid for by the union.

On the day itself there are two tickets to the free lunch, two tickets to the post-match reception, and two tickets to the dinner that night. Accommodation for both nights is provided free of charge.

It was reduced from three nights after a review in 2013. An IRFU spokesman at the time said it was "not popular." We think he was talking about the past presidents.

With the demise of Crowley the governance working party never formally delivered. Instead the IRFU turned to Judge Michael Coghlan, a Leinster rep on the union, to head another group to look under the bonnet. Off we go again.

Four years later, in June 2019, this group came back to the IRFU committee with a set of proposals. They were accepted. Cue another working party to draft the changes in laws and regulations. Hey presto, just 10 days ago, those changes were formally presented to the union committee, who dialled up the man from Del Monte. And he said Yes!

The key elements seemingly include the following:

1) Subject to professional advice the union will move to a corporate structure.

2) The number of past presidents who can vote at Council will be reduced to 11 - half the current crew.

3) Each province can put forward four reps to the union, one of whom must be a woman.

It will require an EGM to get this over the line. The date for that has not been published. It is unclear why professional advice has not been secured already regarding whether or not the IRFU can move to a corporate structure.

"While the Governance review process was complicated, and took longer than anticipated, we are satisfied that the proposed changes which have been thoroughly considered and also involved external independent advice, are a major improvement, that will enable the IRFU to run its affairs in a business-like manner within a fair representative Governance structure," Philip Browne said last week.

The rationale on the reduced voting power of the past presidents is to put them on a par at IRFU Council with any of the provinces, thus no longer being an outsized threat. It would look better if they were welcomed only as observers.

They are a mixed bag: some empty, some full of wisdom and experience. Let them organise their own think tank which can advise the union. And leave them one seat at the top table, which they already have through the immediate past president.

We look forward to the shape of the new IRFU, and the mechanics of getting it through the EGM. We hope that the new structure is fit for purpose, which will mean keeping pace with the demands of private equity firm CVC, who are taking over the game, while nurturing the grassroots in this country crippled by Covid-19.

It is roughly eight years since John Delaney made his withering comments about the IRFU to colleagues on the Aviva Stadium committee. Largely because of Delaney the IRFU has always looked good when juxtaposed with the FAI. Maybe the sheer awfulness of soccer's governing body allowed rugby's equivalent to sleep through the alarm.