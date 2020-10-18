| 3.1°C Dublin

Champagne Rugby? Governance restructuring makes for interesting times

 

We look forward to the shape of the new IRFU, and the mechanics of getting it through the EGM. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

It was early enough in the relationship between the IRFU and FAI over Aviva Stadium when a little flexibility was required. It was around the financing of equipment for the stadium upkeep. As ever, the FAI were strapped for cash, and had organised a short-term bank loan. The small detail was they needed their partners to help fill in the paperwork.

It didn't look like a problem. The IRFU reps at the stadium committee meeting were reassuring. They would have to get it signed off by their own union, but that would be straightforward. John Delaney, on the other hand, could sign there and then on behalf of the FAI.

"He laughed and said we were a shower of wimps for having to take it back to committee," is how one of the rugby heads remembers it. "He thought we were in the dark ages."