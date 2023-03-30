Centre Enya Breen ruled out in latest setback as Ireland prepare for French test

The Ireland women’s team have been hit with an injury setback, with centre Enya Breen ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Six Nations. Breen underwent a procedure yesterday after picking up a knee injury during Saturday’s 31-5 defeat to Wales, and now misses the rest of the tournament.

Breen was the hero for Ireland last year, when she scored a last-minute try and conversion in the final game of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations to help Ireland to a 15-14 win over Scotland and a fourth-place finish in the table. Last weekend, Breen was the second-most experienced player in the Irish backline with 17 caps.

Fellow backs Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron have also been ruled out of this weekend’s game, with Anna McGann called into the squad.

Breen’s absence means head coach Greg McWilliams will make at least one change to his team to play France at Musgrave Park on Saturday when it’s named today.

It’s believed that utility forward Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird should be fit to play, despite wearing a protective mask at training earlier this week. She impressed when she came off the bench for the start of the second half last weekend, although she got yellow-carded five minutes after coming on.

Tullow out-half Dannah O’Brien could be in line to make her first Six Nations start after also impressing when she came off the bench in Cardiff. The 19-year-old made her international debut last August against Japan. O’Brien, an IRFU-contracted player, says she’s ready for her first Six Nations start.

“Yeah, I think so. The last six months I’ve been kind of preparing for these games. I think the team backs me and I feel comfortable playing in that position.

“Look if that’s the case, I think I am ready for it,” O’Brien said yesterday. “Definitely I’d say, we might feed the backs a bit more this weekend.

“I haven’t had a home game yet for Ireland, so it will be surreal. It will be class to have all the Irish supporters behind us.”

Over 5,000 tickets have currently been sold for Saturday’s game at Musgrave Park. There was a record attendance of 6,113 for a standalone women’s international for Ireland’s opening game of last year’s Women’s Six Nations at the RDS, but Ireland’s second game of this year’s tournament clashes with a busy Champions Cup weekend.

With France favourites to record a fifth consecutive win over Ireland, forward Hannah O’Connor is hoping for a good home support.

“We’re creating our own narrative to this. We’re aware that this mightn’t happen overnight for us, but we’re confident that we can go out this weekend and put in a performance that is worthy of, hopefully, the home support,” O’Connor said.

“Knowing that the home support are behind us is massive for us. We will definitely be chomping at the bit to get going again.”