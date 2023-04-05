Centre Dan Goggin set for move to Australia after leaving Munster

Goggin was the Munster Young Player of the Year in 2018/19

Munster have announced that Dan Goggin has left the province to pursue a new playing opportunity abroad.

Goggin has found game time hard to come by, having only played six games this season, to take his tally over the past three campaigns to 23 appearances. It is understood that the 28-year-old will move to Australia and play in the Shute Shield.

The Limerick-born centre, who attended St Munchin’s College, represented Ireland at U-20s level and in sevens.

Goggin departed Munster last week, and leaves after scoring 10 tries in 81 games since making his debut against Scarlets in September 2016.

The Young Munster clubman spent three years in the Munster Academy and played a significant role in Munster A’s 2017 British & Irish Cup win.

2016/17 proved a breakthrough season for the midfielder, making a total of 14 senior appearances and featuring in Munster’s memorable win over the Maori All Blacks.

An excellent 2018/19 campaign saw Goggin make 21 appearances, including his Champions Cup debut against Exeter, and earn the province’s young player of the year award.

At 28, Goggin will hope to kick on with his new chapter abroad.

Meanwhile, Ulster have confirmed a raft of contract extensions over the last couple of days for Andy Warwick, Dave McCann, Ben Moxham, John Andrew, Callum Reid and Aaron Sexton.