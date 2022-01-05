Some years back we were greeted with a worried look from a friend and coaching colleague as we mounted the high stools for what we lovingly refer to as the ‘Sunday Swill’.

Over the course of a couple of hours we’d review the local scandal, including the nuts and bolts of how the club games had gone earlier in the day.

This fella was desperate.

We were both looking after the same age group, a bumper crop with three separate teams. His ‘Killer Bs’ had been exterminated that morning by a side who mauled them off the park.

Displaying excellent technique the opposition had dialled up their monster maul from all sorts of scenarios. His lads – our lads - were all at sea. The maul wasn’t something we had covered yet. These kids were under 10.

There is an acutely awkward drama that presents itself in the mini rugby life cycle: what’s best versus what’s expedient. The kids look at you after the final whistle on a game gone wrong wondering why you hadn’t explained the small print.

‘Why are you not coaching us to do what the other team are doing?’

Depending on the parents they will be thinking the same thing but keeping it to themselves, or thinking the same thing and sharing it elsewhere in one form or another. It would be uncommon to come across a parent who had 20-20 vision of the bigger picture.

Hail, rain or shine this Sunday morning minis will mob every square inch of pitch space in clubs across the country. Their experience over the following hour or so, training or playing, will be defined almost totally by the mindset of the coach who runs their age group.

If this seems like stating the bleeding obvious then the inference should be this: if the club had a clear plan on nurturing the cash-cow that is rugby from under 6/7s to under 12s the quality would depend less on the personality of the head coach and more on the plan.

Instead, in the majority of cases, it’s luck of the draw. If your kid is in a group run by someone who knows what they’re doing, and is passionate about it, then it will be largely a positive experience. If not, well, it will be a hard slog.

Even with the clued-in coach who wants to do a good job it’s very easy to find yourself in a cycle of trying to win the next game because that’s what’s immediately in front of you. How you win it can get lost in the haze.

When we started out on the minis mission we got a fistful of paperwork to guide us: some of it very useful, some of it bumf.

Early enough in the journey we asked a man in the IRFU, for whom tending this flock of lambs was his area of expertise, if he had checked out some of the wolves, coyotes, dingoes and mountain dogs who were roaming the hillsides of Ireland dressed as coaches.

Was it part of the gig to get out and about, un-announced, to see what was going on in the fields?

His reaction could be reduced to this: writing the content is a full-time job, just like checking how it is, or isn’t, implemented is another full time occupation.

So when it comes down to it there are days when best practice gets beaten into a distant second place by the colour of the jerseys on the other side of the line. Many years ago, in a bid to take the heat out of the ‘win at all costs mentality’ at blitz days, the IRFU scrapped the idea of one team taking home the top prize. Instead everyone would get a medal. You can imagine how this went down.

It was deemed offensive to the natural order of things, that a blitz could finish with no top dog, rather a bunch of pups all going home with silverware simply for turning up. In hindsight it probably would have been better to give the kids a free burger because they knew that medals for turning up is no one’s idea of a reward.

The interesting thing however was when you asked the kids themselves if they were happy to go home having played say four pool games – instead of maybe six if there had been a semi-final and final? They were content just to play. Every time they played they much preferred winning to losing, but mostly they just wanted a bit of time on the ball.

That last bit tends to be the first casualty in sorting the win: favouring time on the ball for the big lads. It is the greatest sin in underage sport, believing that there is widespread benefit in games won by the big kid with the hand-off, admired by his largely unused teammates who are grateful on the day he’s on their side, but ultimately are short-changed.

Obsessing with details and fads that drop down from the pro game is another scourge. All this comes at the expense of rugby’s least practised but most important skills: catch and pass.

You think the tackle should be up there? Eh no, it shouldn’t. One of the worst excesses we ever came across was a coach demanding of his Hugo - “Big hits!” – as the teams were waiting for the kick-off. They were under 11s. Kids shouldn’t be asked to spell the word until they are 10. If that meant having three or four years of passing and running without getting melted by some freak who starts shaving at an uncomfortably early age then all the better. This is time you can’t get back.

So, what did we do with our pal who felt he was selling our lads short by not teaching them how to maul? We bought him a drink, pleaded for patience, and promised it would all work out in the end. And it did!