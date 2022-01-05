| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Catch and pass’ is right the mantra… kids shouldn’t be asked to spell the word ‘tackle’ until they are 10

Brendan Fanning

Children enjoying a Leinster Rugby Minis Christmas-themed training session at Portarlington RFC in Portarlington, Laois last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Children enjoying a Leinster Rugby Minis Christmas-themed training session at Portarlington RFC in Portarlington, Laois last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Children enjoying a Leinster Rugby Minis Christmas-themed training session at Portarlington RFC in Portarlington, Laois last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Children enjoying a Leinster Rugby Minis Christmas-themed training session at Portarlington RFC in Portarlington, Laois last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Some years back we were greeted with a worried look from a friend and coaching colleague as we mounted the high stools for what we lovingly refer to as the ‘Sunday Swill’.

Over the course of a couple of hours we’d review the local scandal, including the nuts and bolts of how the club games had gone earlier in the day.

Most Watched

Privacy