Castrogiovanni: Refs don't want players to scrum anymore

For a man who was brought up to appreciate the importance of a good scrum, Martin Castrogiovanni despairs at how the set-piece has become devalued in modern rugby.

Anyone who watched Saracens dismantling the Leinster scrum last month may not agree, yet Castrogiovanni is adamant that it was an all-too-rare occurrence.

Throughout his 15-year professional career, which saw him earn legendary status at Leicester, before a couple of stints in France with Toulon and Racing 92, Castrogiovanni (38) was the cornerstone of the Italy scrum.

The 119-times-capped former tighthead has fallen out of love with the game since he hung up his boots four years ago and while he may not watch as much rugby as he once did, Castrogiovanni knows enough to hate the fact that the game has changed since his playing days.

"I don't think refs want to scrum anymore," he said, at the launch of Guinness x BuJo home kits.

"I don't think it's (the scrum) something you use too much now. The only thing you can do is get a penalty.

"When I used to play, you could put teams down psychologically in the scrum. Now you cannot do that anymore. Maybe you can do that five metres out, but how many five-metre scrums do you get in a game? Maximum five.

"The refs don't want that now because they go straight to the penalty. I don't believe it can be a big part of the game now.

"When John Kirwan was the coach, in the first game (that we played against Ireland) we tried to put them under pressure in the scrum.

"John came up with the idea that from the kick-off, we would kick the ball, catch it and then a scrum would be awarded. We thought this would be ideal to put them under pressure. First scrum, down. Second scrum, down again. Third scrum, penalty against me; that's how we started the game. We lost.

"In Ireland games it was always a physical battle because they wanted to put us under pressure in the forwards. I always remember it as a beautiful battle."

Castrogiovanni lost all 13 of his games against Ireland, although he does allow himself a chuckle that when the Azzurri did manage to cause an upset in the 2013 Six Nations, he missed out.

Like Ireland, Italy are going through a transitional period under a new coach Franco Smith, who replaced Conor O'Shea following last year's World Cup.

A thumping defeat in Wales was a tough start to Smith's reign, but a valiant defeat in Paris offered some encouragement, before Italy came unstuck again at home to Scotland.

Castrogiovanni believes Smith needs time to implement his philosophy ahead of Italy's trip to Dublin this weekend.

"I think this guy deserves time and a chance," Castrogiovanni added. "We should not change the coach all of the time. Italy needs to have a position to follow the same guy for eight years. It's important because if you change every four years, there is nothing (progress) you can do."

Irish Independent