'Careers aren't a linear graph' - James Ryan ready to move on after Lions heartache

James Ryan of Leinster (right) and Max Deegan following the United Rugby Championship match against Vodacom Bulls at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

James Ryan says he has moved on from the disappointment of missing out on Lions selection last summer.

The Ireland vice-captain was overlooked for selection twice by Warren Gatland, who called up Adam Beard when captain Alun-Wyn Jones picked up an injury in the opening game against Japan.

Ryan (25) was hotly tipped to go on the tour and instead played for Ireland against the United States and Japan.

“I had a good break over the summer and I got away, which was nice to get some heat in the bones again.

"Then I just moved on. I’m not going to dwell on it, the disappointment. Careers aren’t a linear graph, are they? They’re ups and downs.

"Just like anybody else I’m looking to improve now and push on as a player.

"That’s the great thing about the sport that I play, there is always another week, there is always another season until I get a bit older.

"So, I'm delighted to be back in and looking forward to another big season and hopefully push on as a player."

Ryan burst on the scene in 2017/18 with an incredible debut season, but he concedes that he's learnt to deal with disappointment in recent years.

“That’s my natural outlook. Just move on, that’s it really," he said.

"That’s what we got to do as a club. Some of the disappointments we’ve had in the last couple of years, particularly the La Rochelle game, we have to move forward and attack this season and kind of make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes. That’s my thinking on that."

Ultimately, it all serves as motivation.

"Yes, I suppose it does. Disappointments always add fuel. We’ve had plenty of disappointments the last couple of years. I think the squad we have now, we’ve really got to push on this season," he added.

Ryan's full focus is on Leinster and their latest quest for silverware this season.

“I think we’re in a good place now, it’s about going and doing it so as I said, we’ve got to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes," he said.

"If you look back at some of the games we’ve lost in the last couple of years, the La Rochelle game, we want to play the top teams, we want to play quick, that’s the Leinster way, but you can’t do that unless you’re early at the ruck, then you can play on top of teams.

"Set-piece is probably another area where we came second best in the last couple of years.

"That’s why we were happy on Saturday, albeit the games will get tougher, but our energy, our aggressiveness around the ruck, our set piece work was good Because we know if we get that right, our attack kind of takes care of itself.

"So, that ruck and set piece is what we really want to push on this year, because I think that’s what it really comes down to for us in the bigger games in the last couple of years."

As well as his summer break, Ryan has been refreshed by the return of crowds to the stadiums ahead of Leinster's visit to Rodney Parade on Saturday.

“I can’t tell you the difference it makes having supporters back in the stadium," he said.

"The lads just enjoyed it so much, it was great to have a proper crowd back, we were happy with our performance.

"For me, I’m feeling fresh. Feeling good and I think it’s an exciting season, an exciting year to be part of. I’m just looking to get better as a player and get stuck into the next few weeks.

"I think it (empty stadia) probably affected everyone. It was tough, especially for a collision sport, where you rely on...well you don’t rely on it, but that energy that a stadium generates helps.

"So yeah, I think it’s something that we as a club have missed in the big European games, it’s a point of difference that we get.

"Hopefully as the season progresses and the bigger European Cup games come around, we can start to fill the Aviva again which would be incredible.

"Because, when we do that and we’re playing at home and we’re playing well, we’re a pretty tough team to beat. And we can look forward to days like that again."