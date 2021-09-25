Carbery can finally make statement of intent with fresh Munster start

Joey Carbery is fit and raring to go for Munster. Photo: Sportsfile

Bigger, better, bolder, they say. Well, not just yet. As a buffeting wind prepares to sweep in from the west this evening, the blow-ins from the south may merely huff and puff for the opening weeks of the latest re-modelling of the league.

We must await the repatriation of their international players and perhaps the levelling conditions of exalted attitude and searing South African summer for competitive juices to start flowing.

Munster are 27-point favourites for a side swatted away – twice – by fitful Lions last summer; these Sharks have no bite; one hopes Munster can bear their teeth.

Home selection headlines are undimmed by a handful of their absent internationals; they can welcome back a Holy Trinity to presage a season, perhaps, that may end their yearning for silverware.

The prodigal, Simon Zebo; the World Cup winner, RG Snyman; the fit again out-half, Joey Carbery. Not to mention a revitalised captain, Peter O’Mahony, intent on remaining in the international conversation.

Carbery’s health perhaps engenders the most positivity. Munster’s desperate quest to re-shape their approach, after the false dawn of late 2020, demands that he light the touchpaper.

“It’s the first time in a few years that he’s actually had a pre-season,” enthuses Johann van Graan who may – or may perhaps not – be embarking upon his final voyage.

“He had a good break. I felt he finished those two Test matches really well. He had a rest, he’s refreshed and really confident.

“There’s nothing left in terms of injury or worrying about injury, he was just a normal player having a good pre-season with the international lads when he joined. He’s raring to go.”

Last season, in front of empty seats, Munster thrilled remote viewers with some sparkling rugby until, yet again, seizing up when the stakes were raised.

How galling that they should finally defeat Leinster in a game that mattered and still end up losing out on a trophy to, of all teams, an Italian squad; Munster were culpable, nobody else.

Style does matter, as recent global evidence demonstrates, so one hopes that Munster remain committed to allowing Stephen Larkham’s ideas to percolate more expressively in 2021.

A visiting side freighting heft and not much more should be sent packing with relative ease. How Munster choose their weapons will offer some clues as to how they seek to navigate the campaign.

The Sharks, with ex-bad boy Gerbrandt Grobler returning home to a warm embrace, as well as Thomas Du Toit, speak of nothing but a physicality which hints at their limited ambition.

Ruan Pienaar’s fading genius will steer the ship but there appears to be too many holes in the structure.

Munster have won eight of their nine encounters against South African teams, while the last non-Irish side to beat the Irish in league fare were Scarlets in 2017.

Munster’s coaching staff have laid great store in how they have altered the nature of their preparation this season. Start the engines.

Verdict: Munster

Munster – M Haley; A Conway, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley, P O’Mahony capt, J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Loughman, K Knox, RG Snyman, T Ahern, R Osborne, B Healy, C Cloete.

Sharks – C Bosch; Y Penxe, W Kok, M Louw, T Abrahams; B Chamberlain, R Pienaar; K Mona, K van Vuuren, T du Toit, L Roux Roets, G Grobler, D Richardson, H Venter, P Buthelezi capt. Reps: F Mbatha, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, M Gumede, R van Heerden, H Andrews, S Nohamba, J Ward.

Ref – Craig Evans (WRU)

Munster v Sharks, Thomond Park, 7.35, RTE 2, Premier Sport