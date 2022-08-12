Captain Nichola Fryday hails full-time contracts as ‘huge step’ ahead of landmark Irish tour to Japan

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams insists there is no pressure on his side, as they fly to Japan for their first ever summer tour.

McWilliams has named a 29-player squad for the three-week tour, including four who have just completed their Leaving Certificate.

Ireland face Japan in Shizuoka on August 20, and in Tokyo again a week later. The sides last met at the RDS in November 2021 with the hosts winning 15-12.

“There is no pressure on them,” said McWilliams, speaking ahead of the squad’s departure.

“We’re not going to the Rugby World Cup, so this is a chance to get ahead of the chasing pack and establish ourselves. Wait until you see these girls play. The game is changing, and we have these athletes ready to rip it up.”

The Japan tour comes after the announcement of professional contracts for the women’s 15s side, which will range up to €30,000 plus match fees and other bonuses.

Gillian McDarby was also announced as the IRFU’s first Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways.

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday (above) welcomed last week’s developments. “It’s been a really positive two months,” the 27-year-old back-row said.

“The announcement of Gillian and the full-time contracts was great news. It’s such a huge step. If you asked me when I first started, would I ever get that opportunity I probably would’ve said, ‘I don’t think I will’.”

Forwards Jo Brown and Taryn Schutzler, and backs Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien, Emma Tilly, Kayla Waldron and Leah Tarpey each received their first call-ups after impressing in recent training camps. “They are here because they are talented and have lots to offer,” McWilliams added.

“We have experience too, and players who are 21 and 22 years old who seem like veterans at this stage.

“It’s a really exciting squad. We sat down with the senior leadership, as to how we want to play and represent the country. We’re striving every day to get there. This is a chance to test ourselves.”

McWilliams also named former England internationals Brown and Clara Nielson in his squad after the pair switched international allegiances. Although Nielson misses out with injury, the Ireland coach was delighted to bring them in.

“The two of them are proven Test internationals with England,” he said. “They play with intensity and ambition. We bring in players we believe have the ability to do great things.”