Captain Nichola Fryday among notable absentees as IRFU confirm 10 XVs contracts taken up as training begins

Ireland Senior Women’s rugby players Enya Breen, Aoife Doyle, and Dorothy Wall at the launch of Ballygowan’s new four-year partnership with the IRFU. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The IRFU has confirmed the identity of the 29 women’s rugby players who have agreed terms on professional, central contracts.

As reported on Independent.ie last week, a large group of senior XVs players, including captain Nichola Fryday, players’ player of the year Sam Monaghan and Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year Neve Jones, have turned down the union’s offer in order to remain in England or to pursue their careers in Ireland.

Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor, Christy Haney, Emma Hooban and Katie O’Dwyer are also understood to have said no.

Dorothy Wall, Linda Djougang, Enya Breen, Natasja Beehan, Dannah O’Brien, Méabh Deely, Leah Tarpey, Kathryn Dane, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Kayla Waldron are the 10 XVs specialists who have signed on and begun training at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown, while a further 19 Sevens players have also penned deals.

A number of those Sevens players are also stars of the XVs game including Beibhínn Parsons, but with the Hong Kong Sevens scheduled for the same weekend as Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with France they may not be available to McWilliams for the opening two rounds of the tournament.

Those contracts are worth between €15-30,000 per annum, plus incentives that could take the top earners to €45,000 if they hit their targets.

Concerns over the competition structures in place at club level, plus the low salary level led to a group of senior players rejecting the deals.

Now, head coach Greg McWilliams must balance selection between his home-based, full-time professionals and the English-based semi-pros who won’t be able to attend camp.

The head coach hailed yesterday as a historic day in Irish rugby and insisted the overseas-based players would not be left behind.

"Today at 9.30am, the 1st ever group of professional WXV players assembled @ the HPC,” he tweeted last night.

“A massive day, not only for the @IrishRugby WXV program but for so many young female athletes in Ireland who can now say “I want to be a professional rugby player. See ya down the path

“Overseas players, and in particular, the @IQRugby are still a massive part of the plan. We are connected to the UK clubs and monitoring performance as always, not just with our established players but new talent the IQ program has discovered”.

The IRFU had targeted bringing as many as 43 professionals together, but this is seen as the first step on that road.

The union has confirmed that the Vodafone interpros have been moved forward and will now take place across three weekends from January 7-22nd with the final round of matches seeing Connacht play Munster and Ulster take on Leinster.

The competition is likely to come down to the round two clash between Munster and Leinster which will be a Munster home game.

Before that gets under way, the Energia All Ireland League concludes before Christmas and the December 9 final will again be broadcast on TG4 and staged at Donnybrook.

Àfter the interpros, an Irish side made up of home-based players will enter a competition with Welsh and Scottish opponents ahead of the TikTok Six Nations in March and April.

Confirmed contracted players for the 2022/23 season

Kathy Baker, Natasja Beehan, Claire Boles, Enya Breen, Megan Burns, Aoife Dalton, Kathryn Dane, Méabh Deely, Linda Djougang, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Kate Farrell McCabe, Stacey Flood, Katie Heffernan, Eve Higgins, Brittany Hogan, Erin King, Lucinda Kinghan, Emily Lane, Anna McGann, Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Dannah O’Brien, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Beibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Leah Tarpey, Aoife Wafer, Kayla Waldron, Dorothy Wall.

Vodafone Interpro fixtures

Round 1: January 7/8 – Leinster v Connacht; Munster v Ulster.

Round 2: January 14/15 – Munster v Leinster; Ulster v Connacht.

Round 3: January 21/22 – Connacht v Munster; Ulster v Leinster.