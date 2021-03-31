Captain Griffin insists long lay-off won’t damage Irish Six Nations prospects

Ciara Griffin in action during Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy at Energia Park in Dublin last October. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Having waited six months since beating Italy, Irish captain Ciara Griffin admits her side are “chomping at the bit” to get their 2021 Guinness Six Nations under way.

Ironically, their inactivity will stretch for another week as they sit out the first round of a championship fore-shortened to limit travelling issues.

Grouped with Wales and France this year in a revised and shortened championship format due to the pandemic, Ireland will watch their two rivals clash this weekend before travelling to Cardiff to kick off their campaign a week later.

With only six of their squad based in England, where competitive league games have continued, Griffin’s squad have had to be content with collective meetings and training sessions. Lots of them.

In all, they have had 20 camps since being deemed by the Irish Government as non-elite late last year, a restriction now removed, and after 60 training sessions, the squad will not fall short in terms of preparation.

Their hope will be that the lack of game-time will not prove to be a significant drawback.

“To be honest, no, we can only control the controllables and control what is going on here in Ireland. We’ve been training as a group, over 20 camps and over 60 pitch sessions with mind, gym and skills on top of it,” Griffin says.

“So we have made the most of the time and we’ve had analysis on top of that. So we’ve left no stone unturned in our preparation for it. I wouldn’t be too concerned about it.

“I won’t lie, it’s been a tough few months in terms of the ups and downs, the uncertainty of matches, playing and not playing. What’s great for us is that we have matches now, we have a match in less than two weeks.

“The girls have been phenomenal, I can’t commend the girls enough, they’re the most resilient and dedicated group you will ever meet.

“Their commitment to the jersey is second to none and we can’t wait to go out and show all the work we’ve done behind the scenes.

“Like I said, we’ve been in 20 camps as a group.

“We’ve never had that much time together, so we can’t wait to go out and show the work we have been doing.”

Their Welsh counterparts have benefited from exposure to regular rugby across the Severn Bridge but Griffin admits she wasn’t tempted to join them in a quest for regular game-time, given the absence of domestic rugby in Ireland.

“I’ve not really thought of it, to be honest. I’m settled in Ireland, I play with my club, UL Bohs.

“Obviously, with the pandemic there’s no rugby at the moment. When it does start up I’ll be first up at training to get back and play. I’m happy over here at the moment, that’s for sure.”

Griffin hopes that Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe can “tear it up” when Ireland finally get the opportunity to play some competitive rugby in the Six Nations this spring.

The 25-year-old Tipp woman is a prolific try-scorer and was HSBC World Rugby Sevens series top try scorer in 2019.

“She has a brilliant rugby brain,” says Griffin of a player who can form a potent double act with the electric Beibhinn Parsons on the opposite wing.

“She does her homework. She works so hard off the field and performs so well on the field.

“I can’t wait to see her tear it up in this campaign.”

“Eve Higgins is another Sevens player who was involved in 2017 leading up to the World Cup so she has a lot of experience.

“She also has great rugby knowledge and it is great to see her put up her hand for selection, Hopefully it will be a great campaign for her.”

