Caolin Blade agrees new three-year deal with Connacht but no word yet on a head coach for next season

Caolin Blade has inked a new three-year deal with Connacht Rugby and they insist that there are more signings to come – even though supporters don’t yet know who will be coaching the side.

The Monivea scrum-half made his debut in 2014, the first of his 160 appearances for the club.

He has now committed his long-term future to Connacht with a contract that keeps him at The Sportsground until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old is also an Irish international, featuring against the USA in July 2021.

"I’m very proud and happy to commit to Connacht Rugby for another three years,” said the Monivea native.

“This club means a lot to me and I want to do everything I can to help them succeed into the future. The prospect of training and playing in our new stadium really appeals to me so I can’t wait to see what’s in store."

Andy Friend, who is leaving the club this summer, said: "Bladey epitomises the fast, high-tempo rugby Connacht are known for, so it’s great to keep him at his home province for at least another three seasons. To tie him down on a long-term contract is a significant show of faith both from the club to him as a player, but also from Caolin to the club in terms of what the aims are for the years ahead."