Caolan Dooley kicks 30 points as Terenure sweep Clontarf aside to claim first AIL Division One crown

Terenure 50 Clontarf 24

Craig Adams celebrates with team-mates after his try right on half time. — © SPORTSFILE

After 32 long years in the history of the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL), Terenure College were crowned champions for the first time after avenging last year’s final defeat to Clontarf.

‘Nure became the 11th team to etch their name on the famous trophy, and they were full-value for their win, as they recovered from an early ‘Tarf onslaught to spark the celebrations in front of 8,642 passionate supporters at the Aviva Stadium.

There’s nothing like a pulsating AIL final to remind everyone of the quality, and indeed, how important the AIL is to Irish rugby, and as was the case last season, the two best teams in the country produced a thrilling contest befitting of the occasion.

Both sets of supporters made for a cracking atmosphere, as the pulsating encounter on the pitch was matched by the colour and noise off it.

A mix of young, up-and-coming provincial stars, and grizzled AIL veterans, ensured that this was another final that will live long in the memory.

Terenure had to overcome a rocky start, trailing 10-3 after 21 minutes, but as they began to get to grips with a strong Clontarf pack, as well as the referee’s interpretation of the breakdown, they set the platform for a famous victory.

In Caolan Dooley, they had a nerveless kicker who thrived on the big day in an excellent man-of-the-match performance, as Clontarf were left to rue a plethora penalty concessions.

Dooley finished with a whopping 30 points from the boot, as he drove his side to a victory that will be celebrated long into the night into night in Dublin 6W.

Many of those kicks came from the relentless pressure of a Terenure side who were determined not to let their shot at history slip through their grasp for the second year running.

For Sean Skehan’s men, this was a turn up for the books, having finished five points behind Clontarf in the regular season table.

Dooley put Terenure in front with a well-struck third minute penalty before Clontarf cranked into gear and piled on the pressure at scrum time. Terenure were struggling to cope with the power of Clontarf, whose opening try came from a dominant set-piece.

As the pack pounded away at the line, the ball was eventually worked wide for Aitzol Arenzana King, who still had plenty of work to do to finish in the corner. The former Ireland U-20 international scored in similarly acrobatic style during last year’s Six Nations. Having shown further evidence of his potential, the Leinster Academy winger will hope to kick on with Leo Cullen’s side next season.

Steve Crosbie, another Leinster Academy product who also had stints with Munster and Connacht, was off target with the conversion and the out-half was also unable to convert his side’s second try midway through the opening half.

His pack stepped it up a notch again, and with ex-Ulster, Munster and Connacht scrum-half Angus Lloyd playing off lightning-quick ball, Terenure were struggling to cope.

A ferocious clear-out from the vastly-experienced Mick Kearney, for whom this was his final game before retiring, set the platform for JJ O’Dea to dot down for a 10-3 lead.

Limerick native Dooley reduced the deficit with another fine kick before his side hit back with their first try against the run of play.

Recent Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winner Hugh Cooney threw a speculative pass, which was brilliantly read by full-back Adam La Grue, who ran clear to score from half-way.

Dooley’s conversion came back off the post but there was still time left to make amends in what was a dramatic opening half, as he added the extras for Craig Adams’ sensational individual try.

With the clock in the red, Terenure could have kicked the ball dead for an 11-10 half-time lead, only Adams had other ideas. The winger dinked the ball over the defence, gathered the bouncing ball and turned on the after-burners to score a wondrous try.

This time Dooley made no mistake from the tee to hand his side an 18-10 lead at the break.

Dooley, who won a Munster Schools Senior Cup medal with Glenstal in 2018 but didn't have the place-kicking duties thanks to Munster's Edinburgh-bound out-half Ben Healy, picked up where he left off after the break with another sweetly-struck penalty.

Suddenly, having dominated territory and possession, Clontarf found themselves trailing 21-10, but they’re not champions for nothing and in Alex Soroka, they have a very talented prospect.

The abrasive back-row had made numerous big carries throughout before he powered his way over the line for a try that Tadhg Bird converted to bring it back to 21-17.

Just as Clontarf settled things town, another penalty concession allowed Dooley to push Terenure back into a seven-point lead. That soon became 10 points, as further indiscipline allowed Dooley to bisect the posts with another superb kick.

Clontarf refused to learn their lesson, and as they handed Dooley another long-range kick, the impressive centre once again stepped up to punish them.

Terenure were humming now, and when Conall Boomer broke off the back of a scrum, he released Stephen O’Neill, who did the rest by scoring in the corner.

Dooley slotted the touchline conversion without a care in the world to put his side within touching distance of the trophy.

That grip was tightened when Dooley again showed nerves of steel to land a stunning kick from the half-way line on the angle.

The Terenure fans were in full voice, as they were throughout, as the celebrations began amongst the vociferous purple, black and white army. Boomer put the icing on the cake with a fourth try late on, which Dooley again converted.

Leinster lock Brian Deeny got over for a late consolation score that was converted by Conor Kelly, but by that stage, the party had already started among the Terenure crowd.

CLONTARF – T Bird; A Arenzana King, H Cooney, M D’Arcy (capt), M Brown (C O’Donoghue 72); S Crosbie (C Kelly 57), A Lloyd (B Murphy 45); I Soroka (D Bolger 74), D Donnellan, B Griffin (JP Phelan 31-52); F Gilbert (B Deeny 51), M Kearney; A Soroka, JJ O’Dea, T Ryan. TERENURE COLLEGE – A La Grue; S O’Neill, C de Buitléar (H McErlean 71), C Dooley, C Adams; C Smith (C Marsh 76), A Bennie (C McKeon 76); M Hanan (C Classon 51), L Vaughan (R Smyth 76), A Tuite (A Keating 51); H Brewer (capt) (M Caffrey h/t), M Melia; A Melia (C Boomer 58), L Clohessy (Brewer 61), J Coghlan. Referee – Peter Martin (IRFU)