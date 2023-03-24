independent

Campaign could unravel quickly if Ireland start off on the back foot

Lindsay Peat

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

New contracts. New players. A relatively new management team. Irish rugby is flying high. The mood should be bright, but I can’t ignore the trepidation.

This is a very green Irish team and international rugby is ruthless. On average, the starting side have played just seven times for Ireland with just a four-cap average to summon from the bench.

