Campaign could unravel quickly if Ireland start off on the back foot

New contracts. New players. A relatively new management team. Irish rugby is flying high. The mood should be bright, but I can’t ignore the trepidation.

This is a very green Irish team and international rugby is ruthless. On average, the starting side have played just seven times for Ireland with just a four-cap average to summon from the bench.

I’m excited to see how this talented yet inexperienced group perform at this level but I fear the campaign will be difficult to turn around if things start badly against Wales.

When I look at this Ireland team, the most striking thing is the names that are missing. Due to injuries, sevens commitments and those who felt they had no choice but to step away as the IRFU dips its toes into a professional era, Greg McWilliams is without, at the very least, five of his best possible starting XV in Wales.

Injuries and the conflict with the Olympic ambitions of the sevens players were inevitable. It’s the absence of some other experienced internationals, who could offer invaluable support to this next wave of Irish players, that seems like such a missed opportunity. These players haven’t retired either – some feel their hands have been forced.

It’s a complex issue. Let me explain.

Say you’re a working professional in your late twenties or early thirties who happens to be one the best female rugby players in the country. You might have a mortgage or rent to cover, bills to pay and maybe even a child to look after. For argument’s sake, say you are earning around €40,000 in a career you enjoy and hope to develop in.

So when the IRFU introduces tiered professional contracts for women ranging from €15,000-€30,000 (I believe the middle option is €22,000), it’s not a simple ‘where do I sign?’ scenario.

Psychologically, it becomes more difficult for previous internationals to continue their commitment of playing for Ireland when they are training alongside, and competing against, team-mates who can devote their entire week to becoming better rugby players.

I would have loved the chance to see how far I could push myself as a professional athlete. But with a mortgage to pay, a son to look after and a job that I enjoy, I would have found it very difficult to justify putting my family under pressure by taking a pay cut to play rugby for my country.

Every player’s circumstances are different and this transition towards professionalism was always going to have teething problems.

For clarity, the attempt here is to paint a realistic picture of why this squad is without, among others, the likes of Aoife McDermott, Katie O’Dwyer and Chloe Pearse.

Then you have someone like Cliodhna Moloney, who is playing brilliantly at hooker with one of the world’s best club sides in Exeter.

Full disclosure, I’m good friends with Cliodhna. Impartially, I find it mind-boggling on current form that she remains on the outside looking in. It begs the question whether there is a bigger issue at play.

She was obviously critical of the Irish rugby structures in the past but there’s no doubt in my mind that she could bring some valuable qualities to this group. It would be great to see her in there pushing Neve Jones on and vice versa – just like Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher do in the men’s sphere.

Looking back now, as someone who is only out of the international game 14 months, I don’t know how I managed to juggle all of my life commitments with being an Ireland rugby player. You’d be running on empty most of the time, which is obviously no good for performance.

These players, some of whom are continuing to play despite not taking or being offered IRFU contracts, will be pushed to their limits over the next six weeks. Away to Wales and home to France next Saturday. One week off and then Italy (away), England (home) and Scotland (away) over successive weekends.

There is no hiding place at this level – it will be quite a shock to the system for some. But having said that, I’m eager to see how the likes of Sadbh McGrath and Aoife Dalton fare from the start. Niamh O’Dowd did well in the AIL for Old Belvedere and deserves her shot off the bench.

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird is also in reserve but she is someone who could play a pivotal role in the success of this team over the next few years.

A No 8 at club level, she lacks the size for that same role in this arena. But I’m intrigued to see how she gets on when introduced at hooker.

In such a lopsided championship, McWilliams and Niamh Briggs will be targeting three wins and performances against France and England that show signs of promise.

That would be no mean feat considering Ireland are the only side in this championship who missed out on the World Cup and all of the development benefits that come with playing in such a tournament.

Under the stewardship of Greg and Niamh, who have a particularly difficult job trying to blood so many new faces at once, the players will at least be encouraged to express themselves.

It’s unlikely to be dull.

This is a world away from the men’s game. There is no talk of Grand Slams, sitting pretty at the top of the global rankings or winning World Cups.

Even more reason to show your support.