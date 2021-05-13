Caelan Doris makes Leinster return after lengthy spell on the sidelines

Caelan Doris makes his return for Leinster in tomorrow night’s clash against Ulster after a lengthy period on the sidelines after overcoming persistent issues with a head injury.

Resisting the temptation to afford him even more time off to recover from the "symptoms associated with concussion" in Ireland training, which has sidelined him since January, the back-rower starts against Ulster in the Rainbow Cup (KO 8.15pm, live on eir Sport and RTÉ Radio).

Doris, who had been concussed a year before on Ireland duty, visited specialists to investigate the issue after the issue emerged during a full contact session with Ulster in Abbotstown, part of the squad's preparation for the Six Nations opener with Wales in Cardiff.

Subsequently, a calf issue delayed his return. Jonathan Sexton is still managing his concussion issues and again misses out.

Although Sexton has taken part in non-contact training recently, his return to action will not be rushed.

Jimmy O'Brien also returns from injury in a side captained by Luke McGrath alongside Ross Byrne.

O'Brien comes in to the number 15 jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the centre partnership for the game against Ulster in what will be Henshaw's first game in blue since being announced in the British and Irish Lions squad.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, with Ryan Baird and James Ryan in the second row behind them.

In the back row, Josh Murphy and Josh van der Flier are on the flanks with Doris named at No 8.

Ulster, who are out of contention, make 12 changes from the side turned over in Limerick last time out.

Jacob Stockdale retains his place at full-back, and will be joined by Craig Gilroy on the left wing and Robert Baloucoune on the right.

James Hume will come in to form the midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey, while Billy Burns and David Shanahan will take up the starting half-back berths.

Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all come into the starting front row, and Sam Carter will join captain, Iain Henderson in the second row.

Matty Rea is named at blindside, with Sean Reidy given the nod at openside, and Nick Timoney will complete the base of the pack at Number Eight.

Academy players Callum Reid and Nathan Doak are named among the forward and back replacements respectively. The other forward bench options are Brad Roberts, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor and Greg Jones. As well as Doak, the back line reinforcements are Ian Madigan and Rob Lyttle.

Ulster - Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Billy Burns, David Shanahan; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacement - Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle.

Leinster - Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath capt; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, James Ryan, Josh Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements - Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Jack Conan, Cormac Foley, Rory O’Loughlin, Tommy O’Brien.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)