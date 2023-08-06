Caelan Doris delivers, Munster’s half-backs step up and Joe McCarthy matures: Five talking points from Italy win

Ireland's Caelan Doris celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second try against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In his post-match press conference, Andy Farrell didn’t exactly come across as a man who was overly impressed with what his Ireland side had produced in their 33-17 World Cup warm-up win over Italy on Saturday night.

Sure there were several encouraging aspects from the first hit-out of pre-season, but Ireland lost their way too often throughout a second half, which Farrell aptly described as “clunky”.

A facile victory may not have proved to be as beneficial though, because when Farrell and his coaching staff pore through the footage in their review, they will find plenty to get their teeth stuck into.

Here are some of the things that will be top of Farrell’s list, as he continues to build on the road to France.

Doris can cover openside very effectively

Just when you think Caelan Doris’ stock can’t rise any higher, he starts a Test at openside for the first time, and for the opening 35 minutes, plays like a veteran nuisance.

As was the case for Doris’ first start in No 7 jersey for Leinster during last season’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leicester, he was switched during the first-half due to injury.

Jack Conan’s 35th minute withdrawal meant Doris reverted to his more familiar No 8, with Cian Prendergast taking his place on the flank.

Up to that point, Doris had already caused havoc at the breakdown. Whether it was stealing Italian ball or disrupting them at source, the 25-year-old was outstanding.

Ireland 33-17 Italy: Andy Farrell and Iain Henderson press conference

He finished his maul try well, won a jackal turnover on 31 minutes, and dislodged the ball for Stuart McCloskey’s try before moving to ‘8'.

Come the closing stages, with those around him blowing hard, Doris was still making lung bursting breaks, as he finished off a nice team move, which he was heavily involved in, for his second try.

The Mayo native has a huge engine that allows him to do things many others simply can’t, and having finished the game with 12 carries, 11 tackles (0 missed), two turnovers and one clean break, Doris was an easy choice for player of the match.

For all that this was yet another excellent performance from one of the best players in the world, his best position remains No 8.

However, as Farrell looks to ensure that he has sufficient cover in case Josh van der Flier is injured, the Ireland head coach now knows that he can call upon the versatile Doris if required.

Munster’s young half-backs step up

It spoke volumes for how well Craig Casey and Jack Crowley played that Ireland lost their way in the second-half, when the young Munster pair were not dictating matters from half-back.

There were other extenuating circumstances for Ireland’s drop off, not least because Italy actually started to play more ball, but there is no doubt Casey and Crowley’s influence was missed.

A tight back caused Casey’s hamstring to cramp in the 44th minute, but up until then, the lively scrum-half showed why Farrell has been such a fan since he broke into the squad.

The 24-year-old’s delivery was slick, as he looked to keep the tempo high at every opportunity. He kicked well and kept the Italian defence on their toes.

His decision-making is a work in progress, and while he might regret one wide pass he threw to Jacob Stockdale playing with advantage in the first-half, Casey mostly made correct, smart decisions as he varied his game well.

Although he only got 40 minutes at out-half, the fact that Crowley was shifted to full-back and not Ciarán Frawley, when Jimmy O’Brien went off injured at half-time, bodes well for his chances of making the 33-man World Cup squad.

Crowley looked assured every time he was on the ball, as he played flat to the line, inviting Italian defenders onto him before playing the pass at the last possible second. The 23-year-old came in for plenty of heavy treatment but he shrugged off Italy’s best attempts to knock him off his stride.

Saturday was Crowley’s chance to lay down an early marker and he certainly did that, kicking well, both from the tee and from hand.

As things stand, he looks like the best bet to be Johnny Sexton’s back-up in France. Over to you, Ross Byrne.

There’s life in the old dogs yet

Injury permitting, Iain Henderson’s seat on the plane to France was never in doubt, but a strong performance such as Saturday night was a timely reminder of what a force the Ulster captain is when he is fully fit and firing.

Powerful in contact and showing the more subtle nuances of his game with one superb offload on the the touchline, Henderson impressed throughout his 55-minute shift.

Unburdened by taking on the captaincy, he thrived with the extra responsibility, which had Farrell singing his praises afterwards. Henderson remains behind Tadhg Beirne in the pecking order but Ireland will be all the better for having him nearer a return to his best form after an injury-hit season.

Keith Earls showed that he has plenty left to offer too, with an industrious performance on the wing before he shifted to outside centre, where he won’t want to see a replay of Tommaso Menoncello breaking his tackle for a late try.

Earls looks to be in a shootout with Jacob Stockdale for the final back-three place, and while the Ulster winger was sharp art times, his Achilles heel came back to haunt him again.

Lorenzo Pani’s try was a poor defensive systemic failure from Ireland’s point of view, yet Stockdale will have major regrets that he didn’t stick his tackle on the Italian replacement, as he was guilty of going too high. Such errors will not go down well in the Monday morning review.

The race for that spot is still on, but Earls’ experience, leadership and versatility may mean he is slightly ahead.

McCarthy begins to deliver on potential

Afterwards, Farrell remarked that Iain Henderson had “played his weight”, in other words used his sizeable frame to good effect, but the Ireland boss could just as easily have been talking about Joe McCarthy.

Making his first Test start, McCarthy delivered the kind of abrasive performance that showed why the Leinster and Ireland coaches are excited about his potential.

In the past, the 22-year-old has been guilty of making some rash decisions and being over-eager to impress, but this was a much more calm and measured display.

McCarthy is still very inexperienced, yet he is clearly maturing and will only get better with more opportunities at this level.

Making 11 carries for 21 metres, McCarthy got through plenty of work in the close exchanges, using his 119kg bulk, while his eight tackles (0 missed) and two defenders beaten shows how busy he was in other aspects.

With James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Henderson sure of their place in the World Cup squad, and Ryan Baird almost certain to travel as a second-row/back-row hybrid, McCarthy has a great chance to nudge ahead of Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell, who was excellent on last year’s summer tour to New Zealand.

The clock is ticking

If you are a player on the fringes of making the cut, then every second counts in your quest to impress. However, Saturday night wasn’t the night when someone burst through from the pack and made a major statement.

Tom Stewart, Ciarán Frawley and Calvin Nash all got on for their Test debuts without ever really shaking up the pecking order.

The harsh reality of this business means that some of those who featured at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday are not guaranteed another run-out in the next two warm-up games, even if Farrell will be eager to ensure everyone gets a fair chance.

Such is the ruthless nature at the top level, there is always someone else waiting in the wings.

Come August 28, when Farrell is due to name his final 33-man squad, he will want as many selection headaches as possible, but this mixed bag against Italy won’t be keeping him up late at night.