‘By god does she have the ability to get there’ – Greg McWilliams backing Dannah O’Brien to become a top out-half

Ireland return to Parma with controversy in the wind, trying to home in on a performance when the state of the union and its approach to women’s rugby is back in the news.

For some of the players who arrived to the Italian city on Wednesday, this is a return to the location of the most traumatic moment of their sporting lives, while for the newer members of the squad it’s the latest chance to try and turn things around and get some momentum into a faltering campaign.

Head coach Greg McWilliams spent most of his team announcement press conference dealing with queries regarding the Daily Telegraph investigation into Irish women’s rugby rather than focusing on the game, and his mission is to ensure his players haven’t had their heads turned.

Italy are a good team who ran France close before conceding 68 points in defeat to England.

At home, they’ll be formidable but Ireland need a result and this is the best chance they’ve had yet.

McWilliams has made three changes to his team, with Lauren Delany in at full-back, Anna McGann at inside centre and Ailsa Hughes at scrum-half, where she’ll partner Dannah O’Brien.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Irwin and Méabh Deely drop to the bench, as McWilliams keeps faith with the pack that started against the French.

O’Brien remains at out-half in a vote of confidence in her abilities and while she made some errors in the game in Cork, McWilliams reckons the 19-year-old from Tullow is on the right track and can become a real asset for this Ireland team.

“I want every player to be who they are and just leave it out there,” he said.

“If you’ve an environment where players can come in and show who they are, show their skill-set – I often talk to players about imagining being in their back garden, playing with their brothers and sisters, that’s how you need to play at international level.

“You don’t want them to freeze up and not show their skill-set.

“You’ve got a 10 who is very skilful, very capable, and I’m just looking forward to seeing how she copes now in another challenge for her.

“She’s learnt a huge amount, she learnt a huge amount against France; certain parts of her game were outstanding but certain parts need improving if you want to compete against the top teams.

“She’s got to keep at it, she’s got to keep working on the components of her game that will turn her into a world-class No 10.

“By god does she have the ability to get there.

“You want her to get the ball fast, that starts with the ball carrier, your cleaners cleaning our threats to the ball to be quicker; it’s not just to do with the No 9, there’s lots of elements.”

Sale’s Delany is joined by wings Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan in the back-three, while Aoife Dalton partners McGann in the midfield.

Up front, Linda Djougang teams up with Neve Jones and Christy Haney in the front-row, with Nichola Fryday captaining the team from the second-row where she’s alongside Sam Monaghan.

In the back-row, Dorothy Wall joins Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

IRELAND – L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, A McGann, Natasja Behan; D O’Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird. Reps: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O’Connor, B Hogan, M Scuffil-McCabe, V Irwin, M Deely.

ITALY – B Capomaggi; A Muzzo, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A D’Inca; V Madia, S Stefan (capt); G Maris, V Vecchini, L Gai; S Tounesi, G Duca; F Sgorbini, I Locatelli, G Franco. Reps: E Stecca, A Cassaghi, S Seye, V Fedrighi, L Gurioli, A Ranuccini, S Barattin, E Stevanin.