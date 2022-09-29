Bundee Aki has paid the price for his red-carded ruck clearance against the Stormers last weekend after being handed an eight-week ban, and he may now miss the entire November international series as a result.

However, he may yet be available for the final leg of the three-game series against Australia as the ban was reduced from ten to eight weeks due to mitigating circumstances, with another week taken off should he complete a coaching intervention programme with his club.

He is expected to do this but whether Farrell decides to pick him after his latest brush with the laws – Saturday was his third red card - remains uncertain.

The URC’s disciplinary committee today dished out a sanction of an eight-week ban to Aki and claimed his actions were “reckless” and his protestations to match officials after being dismissed “did not meet the expected standards of conduct or respect.”

Aki’s initial ban meant that aside from missing five provincial ties, he would also have been ruled out for three of Ireland’s November internationals were it not for the allowance of a coaching intervention programme.

Despite the fact that this is not his first offence, URC chiefs allowed the potential for the ban to be shaved by yet another week should he complete the Coaching Intervention Programme.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell must now decide whether it is feasible to include in his forthcoming squad a player who will be available for just one of his international fixtures, particularly with other players such as Ulster’s in-form Stu McCloskey pushing for inclusion.

Stormers’ wing Seabelo Senatla is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after Aki’s second-half dismissal, following which he engaged in a fiery discussion with both the referee and match officials, despite being restrained by his captain, Jarrod Butler.

The disciplinary committee noted his reactions but also alluded to a series of mitigating factors including a belated apology to match officials, further expressions or remorse and willingness to engage with his club to avoid another in what is now a series of disciplinary flashpoints.

Aki was suspended for Ireland’s last World Cup quarter-final, in 2019, and last season was forced to publicly apologise to a match official following another incident.

The disciplinary committee’s full response was as follows.

“After an act of foul play against DHL Stormers player No 11 (Seabelo Senatla) referee Gianluca Gnecchi showed the Player a Red Card in the 60th minute of the game under Law 9.20(a) – A Player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another Player in the ruck or maul.

“In his responses to the Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process (Pamela Woodman, Scotland), the Player had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a Red Card. She determined that the Player’s actions towards Seabelo Senatla were reckless and took into account, among other things, the speed, force and high degree of danger in the Player’s actions. Ms. Woodman determined that, had it been based on this conduct alone, the offending would have been categorised as mid-range on the scale of seriousness.

“However, Ms. Woodman also considered the Player’s actions and demeanour towards the referee in connection with the issue of the Red Card, which she found did not meet the expected standards of conduct or respect. This was also taken into account (in accordance with URC’s Disciplinary Rules) in determining that the Player’s offending was at the top-end on the scale of seriousness, which warranted an entry point sanction of 10 weeks.

“The Judicial Officer then considered if there were any mitigating factors and found that the Player’s acceptance that he had committed an act of foul play (during the off-field disciplinary process), expression of remorse, apologies to both the opposing player and referee, and willingness to engage with his club coaching staff on a plan to address this issue, were relevant mitigating factors. These mitigating factors warranted a reduction in the sanction of four weeks.

“The Player’s previous suspensions for red cards in 2019 and 2021 for foul play involving head contact, as well as his suspension and warning for previous conduct relating to interactions with referees, were considered aggravating factors, which the Judicial Officer decided warranted a further two weeks of sanction.

“As a result the Player will be suspended for a period of eight weeks.

“Should the Player complete the Coaching Intervention Programme then the sanction will be reduced by one week.”