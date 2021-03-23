Bundee Aki to miss Challenge Cup quarter-final after four-game ban for red card against England 

Bundee Aki leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki has been handed a four-game ban following his red card in Ireland's Six Nations win over England last Saturday.

The centre was sent off in the 63rd minute for a dangerous tackle on England No 8 Billy Vunipola, who was forced to leave the pitch with a head injury.

Aki will miss Connacht's Challenge Cup last 16 clash against Leicester next week, while his suspension will also carry forward to the new PRO14/Rainbow Cup campaign.

The 30-year-old became the first player to be sent off twice for Ireland, having also been dismissed against Samoa at the 2019 World Cup.

The disciplinary hearing deemed that Aki's offence warranted a mid-range entry point, which was reduced by two weeks. That resulted in the four week (game) ban, which the Connacht midfielder can appeal.

The full disciplinary verdict reads as follows:

“The Ireland No 12, Bundee Aki, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via a Zoom call today.

“Mr Aki had received a red card in the match in the Guinness Six Nations Championship between Ireland and England on 20 March 2021 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

“The red card had been issued for an infringement of Law 9.13 (Dangerous play during a tackle. A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

“Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders), when, in the 63rd minute of the match, Mr Aki had tackled the England No 8, Billy Vunipola.

“The Disciplinary Committee, which comprised Roger Morris (Wales), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa), heard evidence and submissions from Mr Aki, the Ireland head coach (Andy Farrell), and Mr Aki’s legal counsel (Derek Hegarty), as well as from Six Nations’ legal representative.

“Mr Aki accepted that he had committed the act of foul play alleged (a dangerous tackle) and that it had warranted a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee accepted Mr Aki’s explanation of the incident and that his intention had been to perform a legitimate tackle. The Disciplinary Committee considered that, in the dynamic of the tackle, Mr Aki had made contact with his opponent just “inches too high”.

“The Disciplinary Committee accepted that Mr Aki’s actions had been reckless rather than deliberate or intentional.

“The Disciplinary Committee determined the offence to warrant a mid-range entry point (which would have been its determination in any event, notwithstanding that the head contact involved in the foul play meant that a mid-range entry point was the mandatory minimum under World Rugby’s regulations).

“The entry point was six weeks. The Disciplinary Committee identified no aggravating features.

“In terms of mitigation, the Disciplinary Committee gave credit for Mr Aki’s prompt acceptance that his actions had constituted foul play and been worthy of a red card, his attitude to the disciplinary process before and during the hearing, and his clear remorse and concern for the welfare of Mr Vunipola.

“However, Mr Aki’s previous disciplinary record meant that the Disciplinary Committee did not allow the maximum 50% possible discount. The entry point sanction was accordingly reduced by two weeks so that the final period of suspension is four weeks.

“The Disciplinary Committee determined that the suspension should cover Mr Aki’s next four matches for Connacht in competitions organised by EPCR or Pro Rugby Championship (eg the Guinness PRO14 or the Rainbow Cup).

“Mr Aki was reminded of his right of appeal.”

Online Editors